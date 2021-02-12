LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Why get the vaccine?

Here is the truth! The vaccine is easy to get. I went to HopeHealth on Saturday morning. I made sure I was on time. The wait was short. Everyone was very pleasant and efficient. The nurse, Jessica Norwood, who gave me the shot had been doing this work for 11 years. She was confident and reassuring, and made me feel good inside.
After the vaccine, I waited for 15 minutes. Then the nurses greeted me out the door, and valet service picked me up.
I was a very satisfied customer, happy that I had done everything to keep my health in good order.
MOLLY R. SYMONS
Florence