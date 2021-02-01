 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Why minister to God?
0 comments

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Why minister to God?

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

What happens when you minister to God? What does it mean?

It means praising God. What great advantage you have when you praise God. It tears down the walls and destroys the yolks.

Did not the prophet Samuel and angels minister to God (Samuel 7:10)?

Was not King David a minister flame toward a ministering God (Psalms 8:1-9)?

It is important, and that should be the main thing on your mind when the Creator wakes you up in the morning. It creates the atmosphere to fight off the enemy.

I hope and pray that you have enjoyed this message.

LATASHA FLETCHER, ASHTON FOGAN and VAUGHN TROLLI

Fathers House Ministries

Latta

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert