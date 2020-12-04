LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Why we want winners to weep

I’m sure you have noticed how today’s television interviewers attempt to make tournament winners cry by catching them off guard with emotionally charged questions, poignant pauses and even direct statements like, “I noticed you getting a little emotional out there today.” Many modern players understandably fall victim to these ploys.

Somehow I don’t remember this treatment being given to Arnie and Jack. They would answer a few terse questions and then walk off stoically into the sunset, like Johnny Unitas.

A modern-day version of these classic greats from the past is Dustin Johnson, the swaggering, gunslinger type – a real challenge for modern-day reporters. At the Masters, interviewers did everything they could to get him to cry, and finally Dustin accommodated their incessant prodding by offering them a “little bitty tear,” so as not to let them down (Thanks, Burl Ives). However, it was just not quite the big fella’s style!

I think the main reason for the media efforts to elicit crying is that emotions make people seem more human. Since today’s players seem so superhuman, emotions bring them back down to earth in the eyes of the viewers.