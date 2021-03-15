LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Why you still need to vote for Bryan Braddock on March 30

Why you still need to vote for Bryan Braddock on March 30

Perhaps you’ve heard of Bryan Braddock’s victory in the recent runoff for Florence City Council District 3 and are wondering, “Why hasn’t Bryan Braddock been sworn in on City Council?” or “Hasn’t he already won the election for District 3 City Council?”

Others, I’m sure, have heard that he’s now running for the seat unopposed, so do you still need to vote for Bryan Braddock on March 30? If he is your choice to represent you on the city council, then the answer is yes, you do.

Welcome to the world of special elections, runoffs and write-in ballots!

On March 30, there will be a special election for Florence City Council District 3 to fill the seat vacated since Buddy Brand’s election to Florence County Council. Although Bryan Braddock is the only candidate on the ballot for District 3 after winning the primary, someone else could still win through write-in ballot if voter turnout for Bryan is low.

While Section 7-11-210 of the S.C. Code of Laws prevents a candidate defeated in party primaries from running as a write-in candidate for any office, the barriers for another potential write-in candidate remain low.