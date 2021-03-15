LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Why you still need to vote for Bryan Braddock on March 30

Why you still need to vote for Bryan Braddock on March 30
Perhaps you’ve heard of Bryan Braddock’s victory in the recent runoff for Florence City Council District 3 and are wondering, “Why hasn’t Bryan Braddock been sworn in on City Council?” or “Hasn’t he already won the election for District 3 City Council?”
Others, I’m sure, have heard that he’s now running for the seat unopposed, so do you still need to vote for Bryan Braddock on March 30? If he is your choice to represent you on the city council, then the answer is yes, you do.
Welcome to the world of special elections, runoffs and write-in ballots!
On March 30, there will be a special election for Florence City Council District 3 to fill the seat vacated since Buddy Brand’s election to Florence County Council. Although Bryan Braddock is the only candidate on the ballot for District 3 after winning the primary, someone else could still win through write-in ballot if voter turnout for Bryan is low.
While Section 7-11-210 of the S.C. Code of Laws prevents a candidate defeated in party primaries from running as a write-in candidate for any office, the barriers for another potential write-in candidate remain low.
While it might seem like a remote possibility, history tells us that it can indeed happen. For example, did you know that Strom Thurmond was first elected to the U.S. Senate by write-in ballot?
When the Democrat candidate for that year, Burnet Maybank, suddenly died, the party’s executive committee chose Edgar Brown as the replacement candidate without holding a special primary. In doing so, they alienated many South Carolinians in bypassing their vote.
Realizing the public’s resentment, Thurmond announced his run as an independent write-in candidate, winning on Nov. 2, 1954. He then went on to serve in the Senate for 50 years (senate.gov).
Thurmond was the first person to win an election to the U.S. Senate via write-in, and only Lisa Murkowski, a U.S. Senator from Alaska, has done it since.
In-person absentee voting has already begun, and there has been a huge increase in requests for mail-in ballots since the primary elections, so every vote counts!
All precincts will be open on March 30 for the general election, and anyone in District 3 can vote.
But can it actually happen? Can someone win this City Council seat and beat Bryan Braddock on a mail-in ballot? That remains to be seen.
If you voted for Bryan Braddock in the primary, and he is your choice to represent you on the Florence City Council, then yes, you should vote AGAIN in the general election on March 30.
For a Republican candidate who will be a voice on the council for better infrastructure, job creation and law enforcement, please consider Bryan Braddock.
PHILIP HUBER
Florence