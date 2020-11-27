LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Will Trump go the way of the White Sox?

To use a sports analogy, this past presidential election reminds me of a move the Chicago White Sox made in firing a manager named Ozzie Guillen.
As a Detroit Tigers fan, I couldn't stand him, but I respected his managerial prowess. Like many people view Trump, Guillen was loud, obnoxious, unconventional, rude and offensive, and that's just for starters. However, he was a winner, leading the White Sox to their first World Series title in 88 years.
Since the team "let him go," they have been mediocre at best, making the playoffs just one time since his departure.
In my opinion, in letting Trump go, our country might just go the way of the Chicago White Sox ... and quite possibly never be contenders again.
ERIC DENHAM
Florence
