LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Words of encouragement

I just read Christine Cooper’s citizen column in the Morning News. She has inspired me so.

Where she wrote about her father and his cancer returning, I, too, was diagnosed with cancer again after 40 years. My whole entire life was changed and passed before me. I said, Lord I gave you this illness 40 years ago. Why did it come back?

I've gone through immunotherapy and am still on treatments. The Lord I trusted then is the Lord I trust now. I have drawn closer to Him through His Word. Life in Christ is not an easy way. The scripture in Eph. 3, 20-21 Now unto him that is able to do exceeding abundantly above all that we ask or think, according to the power that worketh in us,

Unto him be glory in the church by Christ Jesus throughout all ages, world without end. Amen.

That's all I need to know. God will see us through.

Christine’s words of encouragement touched me, and I hope they have touched others. Bless her and my prayers for her that she will grow in His wisdom. Proverbs 3 tell us wisdom and understanding are better than riches of gold.

Here’s a little story:

A south Alabama track meet was a showcase for a young athlete expected to shatter the state record in the mile.