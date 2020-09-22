LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Write in Tony Chavis for Darlington County sheriff

We have the opportunity to keep a sheriff who, I believe, has restored the honor and integrity that should reasonably be expected out of a law enforcement agency. I hope everyone in Darlington County will truly consider writing in Tony Chavis for sheriff this November.
Tony certainly brought in a new era of professionalism that had been lacking for some time. He made great strides in just a few short years, too care of deputies and gave us a sheriff’s department to be proud of.
Not once did I have to watch a Jody Burr report questioning the integrity of our sheriff. I am tremendously proud to call Tony my sheriff.
Please write in Tony Chavis for sheriff on Nov. 3.
WILLIAM M. JACKSON
Darlington
