LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Write in Tony Chavis for Darlington County sheriff

We have the opportunity to keep a sheriff who, I believe, has restored the honor and integrity that should reasonably be expected out of a law enforcement agency. I hope everyone in Darlington County will truly consider writing in Tony Chavis for sheriff this November.

Tony certainly brought in a new era of professionalism that had been lacking for some time. He made great strides in just a few short years, too care of deputies and gave us a sheriff’s department to be proud of.

Not once did I have to watch a Jody Burr report questioning the integrity of our sheriff. I am tremendously proud to call Tony my sheriff.

Please write in Tony Chavis for sheriff on Nov. 3.

WILLIAM M. JACKSON

Darlington

