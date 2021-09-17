LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Yep. Texaluna!

I apologize for previously and prematurely referencing Texas as Texaluna. Yet, Gov. Greg Abbott’s voter suppression laws, gun laws to enable adult toddlers to be armed in public and his legislative ability to eliminate rape should qualify his “one” star state for this name change.

Now the rest of the story. …

Why voter suppression? Women represent the largest voting bloc. Their votes were suppressed in the United States until 1920. They are better educated, as they now exceed men in obtaining advanced degrees. They live longer and need to be sure they protect their voting rights. For the first time you control your destiny.

Some men are legends in their own mind. Strap a gun on them and look out. No way this is an enhancement of societal protection.

Elimination of rape in Texas: the combination of full castration of all males, hung juries (eliminates all women from jury duty) and the extradition of all females to other states.

Conclusions: Texas temperaments will become real touchy in the near future. Scary is not what is crossing the border but what is within the confines of the Texas border. Don’t sip out of Gov. Abbott’s cup.

Yep. Texaluna!