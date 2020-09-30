LETTER TO THE EDITOR: You can't make this stuff up

U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer of New York said recently that the Republican Party should repay the American people for the money they spent on the investigation of Joe Biden's son.
After the (at least) hundreds of millions of dollars that the Democratic Party has spent on its hatred of President Trump that has amounted to NOTHING, this has to be one of the dumbest things I've ever heard, and I've heard a lot of dumb stuff.
The Democratic Party has to be the most hypocritical group of people ever created.
MARTY BRAND
Hartsville
