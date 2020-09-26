 Skip to main content
Thank God for Whatever Weather
Thank God for Whatever Weather

I never seem to be satisfied with the weather that God brings.

It’s too cold in the winter and too hot in the spring.

When the summer sun is bearing down I tend to sweat a lot

And I’m always looking all around to find a shady spot.

I complain when it’s very wet and God sends too much rain

Then when the rain stops for too long I complain all over again.

When I was a boy my Granddaddy never knew the weather in advance.

When he put seeds into the ground, he took a serious chance.

He didn’t know if his crop would drown or be burned up by the sun.

He took the chance that God wouldn’t let him lose by either one.

When it comes to predicting the weather technology spoils us through and through.

But I’d still rather have the good old days when you’d guess what God would do.

Now when it rains and rains for countless days and never seems to stop

I stop complaining and start thanking God cause it sure helps my lawn a lot.

CLIFF CAMAK

Florence

