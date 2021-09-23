Wake up, America!

Another action would be deliberate – exorbitant, uncontrolled migration (for example, unmanaged open borders) and infiltration of foreign cultures to the extent of overpopulating the established cultures of the land. This, in turn, can lead to a form of genocide through not only disallowing certain behaviors but literally annihilating the established culture.

But wait, have we not learned from the Nazis and World War II? Or the experience of 9/11 and the first major terrorists’ attack on our soil? And even more recent, the genocide attacks by the Chinese Communist Party on the Uyghurs in the northwest region of China? The horrors of these events should never be forgotten or suppressed from our consciousness.

I sense a nature of subversive genocide storming through the heredity of my ancestors and pouncing upon each generation like a lion hungry for a last meal. New vocabulary terms emerge that form for the purpose of aiming a sharp, pointed arrow at the bull’s-eye of a target of hatred, at innocent victims. Tearing down historic statues, banning books, censoring adverse media, promoting “new” ideas and movements that really are not new.

Humane passion remains hidden behind closed doors where terrified people secure their locks day and night and covet their lives in solitude. But that is not a society at work.