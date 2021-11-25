LISA NELSON: Big Brother, the pocketbook and privacy

Few rights are as fiercely valued in the United States as the right to a private life – whether defense against unwarranted search and seizure, freedom of association, or even just protections against trespassing. Why then, would the American people accept this extreme governmental monitoring of private citizens’ finances? They won’t, and the pushback has already begun.

In a recent letter, 24 state financial officers called this provision “the largest data mining exercise in U.S. history.” Well over 100 million Americans would be subject to this intense scrutiny – including our children, teenagers saving for their first car, or even young adults splitting rent costs via Venmo, CashApp, or Square Cash. To be clear, the scope of this overreaching surveillance encompasses most Americans who possess a bank account.