LOUISE BLAIS: Bill threatens jobs in SC auto industry

Unfortunately, there are elements in the tax credit that will throw a wrench in the economics of our shared industry. Since Canadian-assembled vehicles won’t be eligible under the tax credit, the jobs in the U.S. that are supported by orders from Canada will be at risk. Those orders will simply dry up as the integrated supply chains are interrupted and uncertainty around cross-border trade takes hold. By changing the economics that have kept our automotive industry globally competitive for decades, jobs will be at risk at a time when we can’t afford to lose our global competitive edge on EVs.

Just like the U.S., Canada is dedicated to a zero-emissions vehicle future here in North America. It is exactly why, earlier this year, our leaders agreed on a plan to make our two countries the global leaders in EV battery production. After all, Canada is the only country in North America with all the critical minerals needed to make batteries for use in EVs. It only makes sense to continue to source metals and minerals like cobalt and nickel from Canada instead of from countries that are overseas.

If Canada is shut out of the U.S. EV market, there will be pressure from Canadians to respond. But the good news is that there’s still time to find a solution. Members of Congress, particularly in the Senate, are debating the details of this EV tax credit right now. Let’s encourage them to find a solution that preserves the integrated Canada-U.S. automotive market so we can shift into high gear and, together, win the race on EVs.

Ambassador Louise Blais is acting consul general of Canada to the U.S. Southeast, covering Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.