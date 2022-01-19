MICHAEL GOINGS: A bundle of joy who was born spoiled

One of the greatest days of my life took place on Feb. 4, 2021. My first grandchild was born, E’Lisha Noelle Rouse. I am going to devote and dedicate my article today to expressing the joy and pleasure that her birth and arrival have brought to me.
I know that I will be speaking not only of my own sentiments, but also of countless other grandparents who have experienced what I am enjoying at the birth of their first grandchild. I have had quite a few people say to me, “I know that you have already spoiled your little granddaughter.” My sincere response to them has been without fail, “She was born spoiled.”
We waited for many years and a few heartbreaking experiences of failed pregnancies, especially the loss of little Israel Anna Rouse, who was only 22 weeks old, who was not physically viable and strong enough to survive as a preemie. My daughter, her husband, my wife, my son, and I were crushed and devastated at the loss of this long-anticipated baby. As a pastor and grandfather, I tried to be strong for my daughter and son-in-law, and everyone else in our close knit and immediate family.
However, I found myself weeping and soaking my pillow with tears many nights and asking the Lord, “Why?” I had both prophesied and prayed for quite a few mothers and families to have babies. They did. What had we done wrong? Where had we missed it to have such unfortune to come upon us? In my flawed humanity, the part of me that was hurting, and grief stricken was making me susceptible to a spirit of complaining and questioning the sovereignty of God about all matters of life. When I was finally triumphant over the darkness and despondency that had descended upon us, due to the loss of Little Izzy, I was able to pray continually and fervently for my daughter to become pregnant and have a child who she would carry full term and would be healthy and normal.
E’Lisha was born in God’s timing. She has taken a part of my heart captive with her big and infectious smile. Perhaps, I am saying this because I so much want it to be true. When she sees me, she seems to get excited and elated, as if she fully knows and understand how much her Papa loves and cherishes her. Maybe it’s just me again and my imagination is running away with me (as the Temptations’ song states). Whatever the case, my little granddaughter has filled a void in my heart and life that has been there for a long time.
I could not hardly wait until Christmas to ger her a special gift. I bought her a Radio Flyer wagon. I must confess that it was more for me than for her. I saw myself pulling her around in that wagon and enjoying the pulling of it, just as much as she would enjoy riding in it.
When they brought her to my house on Christmas Eve day, it was too breezy and cold to pull her in the wagon on the outside. So, I did the next closest thing. I pulled her around on the inside of my house and feasted on the fun and joy she had in her eyes and the smile on her face. There we were, my granddaughter and I, playing and having fun in her world. Though our first wagon experience did not last long, the effect and satisfaction it gave me will linger as a landmark moment for the rest of my life.
On Dec. 11, 2021, I officially became a septuagenarian (a person who is 70 to 80 years old). I know that the time that I have to spend with my little granddaughter will not be very long. In light of this, I intend to devote as much time, as my very busy schedule will afford me, enjoying this special gift from God. I am already planning some things that I will do with her that will be mutually enriching and entertaining.
When she is old enough, I am going to take her out on our first grandpa and granddaughter date to an ice cream parlor. Then when things are permissible (due to the precautions in place for the COVID-19 pandemic), I am going to take her to see a good animated movie. We are going to feast on some delicious buttered popcorn and wash it down with soft drinks.
I know that there are some future events and experiences in her life that I will most likely not witness or share in. Things like her graduating from high school and college or the time when she will be married are so far in the future that I dare not make long-range plans. Nevertheless, I will be there to watch her ride her first tricycle and matured in order that she might be big and old enough to ride her first little bicycle. I am going to enjoy my little bundle of joy, who is presently the center of attention and affection in our family. Her very presence seems to both enliven and illuminate the atmosphere when she is awake and busy taking baby steps and making baby talk. However, there are some irrefutable signs that her reign as the center of attention is about to be superseded by the coronation of another who nature dictates will sit upon her throne. But until then, she will continue to reign and will always be my little bundle of joy who was born spoiled.
Dr. Michael E. Goings is senior pastor of Outreach Family Fellowship of Dillon and Florence.