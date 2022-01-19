MICHAEL GOINGS: A bundle of joy who was born spoiled

When she is old enough, I am going to take her out on our first grandpa and granddaughter date to an ice cream parlor. Then when things are permissible (due to the precautions in place for the COVID-19 pandemic), I am going to take her to see a good animated movie. We are going to feast on some delicious buttered popcorn and wash it down with soft drinks.

I know that there are some future events and experiences in her life that I will most likely not witness or share in. Things like her graduating from high school and college or the time when she will be married are so far in the future that I dare not make long-range plans. Nevertheless, I will be there to watch her ride her first tricycle and matured in order that she might be big and old enough to ride her first little bicycle. I am going to enjoy my little bundle of joy, who is presently the center of attention and affection in our family. Her very presence seems to both enliven and illuminate the atmosphere when she is awake and busy taking baby steps and making baby talk. However, there are some irrefutable signs that her reign as the center of attention is about to be superseded by the coronation of another who nature dictates will sit upon her throne. But until then, she will continue to reign and will always be my little bundle of joy who was born spoiled.