There is so much discussion and debate about whether our current president and the one he replaced are too old to run for the office of being the president of the United States of America. In my column today, I will consider and briefly comment on the pros and cons of this issue.

I will give you what I am hearing from various people on both sides of the subject, whether they are Republicans, Democrats, or Independents, as well as my own personal views and opinion. I will, to the best of my ability, say as little about their policies, platform, and partisan issues and stick to the matter of their age and mental status as well as physical ability to execute the office of being the commander in chief and president of our nation. There is an age of legal qualification, which is 35, that one must be before they can run for the presidency of America. Should at the other end of the equation there be an age when one is too old to occupy this office of being the leader of the free world? Let’s consider some of the negatives that being a certain age will pose for both men, who will most likely be their parties’ candidates unless some drastic unexpected event happens to alter what is projected to be in the 2024 presidential election. Joe Biden (80) and Donald Trump (77) are at a physical disadvantage for certain. Neither has the physical stamina or mental agility that is going to be required to hold the office of being the president in an effective fashion. In my opinion, as well as millions of others whether they are Republicans, Democrats, or Independents, both are too old to be the president for a second term beginning in 2024.

Now that we have presented the negative aspect that President Joe Biden and Donald Trump will bring into their second term as being president, we must consider and comment on a few positives that they both have to their advantage.

First, at the top of the list would be the experience that each would bring to the table. Unlike a person occupying this most challenging of political and military (commander in chief) position in the world for the first time, either of these would have gleaned and learned some things that would give them an advantage in how the office of the presidency should be run.

Second, both men would have the advantage of knowing how to deal with other national heads of state (whether to our liking or not). Their first terms will automatically put them at an advantage. Finally, they will have some knowledge and skill of how to deal with both houses of Congress, though it is presently polarized, divided, and teetering on the brink of being totally ineffective as our main governing institution.

I do not know which of these two men will be our next president. However, I will conclude with these words my beloved aunt said about my claim to have accepted Jesus Christ as my Lord and Savior (nearly 50 years ago), “We will see.”