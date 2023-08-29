I believe I have a greater understanding and a degree of experience (though indirectly) with the subject today. My wife and daughter are tenured educators (English and history respectively); I have lived vicariously through their triumphs, trials, and troubles in the combat zone of the classroom. Ironically, a place where some of the students are adversarial and oppositional.

I cannot think of a time when being an educator in our public schools (and a few private and parochial ones, as well) was such a challenging and often daunting profession and assignment. Becoming an educator is not for the timid or faint of heart. It is certainly not for those who are seeking a profession that will justly compensate them financially for the time, troubles, and even tears they often shed in dealing with undisciplined students and worse, uncooperative parents who do not support them in their effort.

Add to this list of challenges facing those teachers who are classroom combatants, the occasional lack of support from administrators who tie their hands, due to parental pressure, wrangling, and threats. I have come to believe, due to watching my wife, daughter, and quite a few educators who have been teachers for many years, being a bona fide and effective teacher is a divine call. It is a profession that one must make sure they have the God-given aptitude, tolerance, and patience to serve in. Due to many cultural changes, governmental obstructions (on every level), and the fact that in far too many cases, we have single parents (mothers) who are trying to raise children. They are merely a few years into full adulthood themselves and without the proper parenting skills.

This is no indictment or attack on these young mothers, who are (for the most part) doing the best they know how to do. It is the presenting of facts and situations that are a part of the problems that most educators are facing, who teach in our public schools. Anyone who will deny these truths and problems, which are getting worse and worse each year, evidently either has their head in a hole (like the proverbial ostrich) or in their mind lives in a fairy tale. Without intending any offense, these people are a part of the problem and not the solution.

I want to focus on an aspect of the problem that many teachers are facing. As an African American, this is somewhat difficult for me to consider. However, I am anticipating some negative responses from some who will disagree. Nevertheless, in many, if not most, of the situations where teachers are having problems are with students who are African Americans. I have had a few African American principals, guidance counselors, and teachers concur with my findings that this was true. Recently, I was informed (based on anonymity) by a tenured guidance counselor in one of our local schools that teachers are leaving the classroom at an alarming rate.

The primary reasons for their departure are the disrespect and defiance of the problematic students and the lack of help from the parents and administrators. These teachers are convinced that except for getting help from the aforementioned people, their struggle to teach under such circumstances is an effort in futility and hazardous to their well-being.