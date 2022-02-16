MICHAEL GOINGS: Black history from a biblical perspective

As a pupil and practitioner of the Holy Writ, I’ve discovered that knowing and rightly divining the Bible is the key to knowing or fully understanding the origin of man. It would be impossible to expound on Black history or any history without consulting or referencing to Scriptures.

Everybody, except the atheists or perhaps the agnostics, generally accepts the biblical account of creation and the origin of man. Practically every red blooded American, South Carolinian or Christian concurs in the belief that we all can trace our beginning back to one common ancestry. We have been thoroughly educated by books, pictures, movies, and television as to how these progenitors of the human race looked.

However, with all due respect to the various experts and professionals, I have discovered a flaw in their projection or portrayal of Adam and Eve. My discrepancy is based upon the Bible and true science that always agree. Contrary to the perception and conviction of most people concerning the color or racial status of our ancestors from Eden, they were neither white nor Caucasian. They were people of color.