MICHAEL GOINGS: Black history from a biblical perspective

As a pupil and practitioner of the Holy Writ, I’ve discovered that knowing and rightly divining the Bible is the key to knowing or fully understanding the origin of man. It would be impossible to expound on Black history or any history without consulting or referencing to Scriptures.
Everybody, except the atheists or perhaps the agnostics, generally accepts the biblical account of creation and the origin of man. Practically every red blooded American, South Carolinian or Christian concurs in the belief that we all can trace our beginning back to one common ancestry. We have been thoroughly educated by books, pictures, movies, and television as to how these progenitors of the human race looked.
However, with all due respect to the various experts and professionals, I have discovered a flaw in their projection or portrayal of Adam and Eve. My discrepancy is based upon the Bible and true science that always agree. Contrary to the perception and conviction of most people concerning the color or racial status of our ancestors from Eden, they were neither white nor Caucasian. They were people of color.
Even the words used in the original Hebrew text concerning Adam’s name and origin refute the popular, yet erroneous belief and depiction of him being white. Some may not see the relevancy of this pertaining to Black history, but it is very relevant and necessary to allude to in our quest for our heritage. Primarily, because of the many distortions, inconsistencies, and misinterpretations of what the Bible actually says, many throughout the history of this nation have used the Bible deceitfully to justify segregation, discrimination, and racism. More will be said about this later on.
Getting back to Adam. His name in the Hebrew means ground or red soil. It denotes his origin as being made from the dust of the ground. The Hebrew word for dust actually means rubbish, mud or ashes. This is compelling evidence that the first man (Adam) was definitely a man of color and perhaps black. Couple that with the anthropological finding of the oldest remains of a female homo sapien that the experts affirmed to be Negroid and the mother of all races. Add to that to the law of dominance and recession concerning genes and heredity: Anthropology, biology, and the Bible confirm that the progenitors of the human race were definitely not white, but people of color.
Why is this so important to know? I believe because for hundreds of years, many African Americans have felt inferior in their God-given racial features and uniqueness to their white counterparts. This attitude and mentality of inferiority that was instigated by bigotry caused many blacks to alter their appearance in complexion, hair, and of late, other distinguishing features, such as the nose and lips.
Laying all theories and prejudices aside concerning Adam and Eve, it was from their blood and genes that all races came. However, the origin and roots of Blacks from a biblical prospective can be more accurately defined and traced to Ham, Noah’s youngest of three sons (Read Genesis, Chapters 9 and 10, for further enlightenment and information.
The name “Ham” in the Hebrew means swarthy or dark colored. He is the father of all people of color (such as the Africans and Asians). I know that may not sit well with some people of Asian ancestry, who have been lured into being biased against Blacks by systemic racism in America. But if they would trace their ancestry far enough back, they would find a startling discovery – their progenitor was black!
From Ham was born Cush. All African-Americans descended from Cush. Right here, I would like to expose a lie concerning Blacks being cursed and subservient to whites. It goes back to when Noah cursed his son, Ham, for mocking and exposing his drunkenness and nakedness. Many teachers (secular and religious) have stated that Blacks are on the lower levels of society and continue to be an oppressed faction because they are under the curse of Ham. This is another lie from Satan and justifies the oppression and continues to perpetuate racism.
The curse had nothing whatsoever to do with Cush and his descendants. It was directed exclusively toward Canaan and his descendants being fulfilled when the nation of Israel, under the leadership of Joshua, conquered and subdued the nations in the land of promise. Read Genesis 9:20-24 and Joshua 9:23-24.
Many people would be surprised to know of the contributions of blacks in the Bible. Most are only familiar with Simon the Cyrenian, who was compelled to carry the cross of Jesus. Cecil B. DeMille’s epic movie, “The Ten Commandments,” gave the world an erroneous depiction of Moses’ wife and father-in-law. They were both black. God had directed Moses to go to Jethro and be taught how to serve. Jethro was a wise man. Moses learned under him.
It was this same black Ethiopian priest (Numbers 12:1), Jethro, who God directed and inspired that gave Moses the judicial system that he incorporated into the nation of Israel. Our American judicial system is structured after the same system. I do not have the space in this article to reference all the black people in the Bible, like the Queen of Sheba and Ebedmelech, just to name a few. Nevertheless, I believe that we have presented and illustrated enough biblical incidents and information to enlighten you to the origin and richness of black history.
I pray that this material will ignite a flame of interest and appreciation in the hearts of all Americans that will be fervent enough to consume the ignorance, misconceptions, and fears of the past. This is a new day and a golden opportunity to put the past into true historical perspective and press into the promised land of equality, charity, and racial unity.
Dr. Michael E. Goings is senior pastor of Outreach Family Fellowship of Dillon and Florence.