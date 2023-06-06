As we journey closer and closer to the 2024 general elections that will determine which party will control the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives, as well as the White House, we are faced with some very difficult decisions as citizens about which candidates or party we are going to vote for.

Perhaps at no other time in the history of this nation, other than the Civil War era, that we have so much hanging in the balance. To be candid, in my honest opinion, we have many problems that we are facing as a nation that are perplexing and even bewildering. For certain, it is becoming more evident that neither of the two major parties have come up with some viable and practical solutions to remedy the problems that we are facing.

Things like the national debt that we are only paying interest on has soared to the astronomical amount of almost 25 trillion dollars. We have a very perplexing problem at our southern border where immigrants are entering our nation both legally and illegally by the thousands each day. We lack both the resolve and strategy to handle this effectively and empathetically.

There is a great need for workers in various areas that many of these immigrants would certainly help to fill. Our immigration system has proven to be inadequate and ineffective in helping to process the qualified ones to fill the employment vacancies. In light of all these woes and more, arguably, at the top of our problems as a nation is the lack and failure of our leaders in the Senate, House of Representatives, and the Oval Office to put aside partisan politics, finger pointing, and villainizing one another. There is a national emergency that requires urgency and the cooperation of our leaders working together to solve it before the sun sets and irremediable damage has been inflicted upon our nation that will adversely affect every American. This is why I believe that it is important for each of us to choose the right side to endorse and cast our ballot for in the 2024 election.

I want to paraphrase something humorist Will Rogers coined with a change in one word to make my point, “I am not a member of any organized political party, I am an Independent.” As an Independent, I owe no allegiance to any particular party or candidate. I am free to support those who represent my core beliefs and priorities without violating my convictions and conscience.”

Regrettably, far too many people who profess to be evangelical Christians made, in my estimation, an unwise and counterproductive decision to endorse and support candidates and parties instead of counting up the cost of how it would affect the church in America. These partisan decisions that were made by both conservative and liberal (politically speaking) Christians alike have had a negative effect on many citizens regarding the relevance and influence of Christianity and the church in America.

This has especially been the case for many young people. We are living in some very divisive and alarming times in our nation. We are facing a national crisis and emergency that requires both prayer and non-partisan patriotism to remedy. Hopefully, as we move forward toward the 2024 election, we will choose the right side without compromising our convictions.