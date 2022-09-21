MICHAEL GOINGS: Commemorating Queen Elizabeth II: The two sides of a great monarch

Arguably the most beloved and revered monarch in the past hundred years died recently. After at least two weeks of mourning and ceremonial observances and pageantry, on Monday past her remains were finally laid to rest at Windsor Castle beside her beloved husband, Prince Philip.

As a Christian, I do not believe that anything happens in the life of a believer by random chance. I am convinced that God, whose sovereign, determines and orchestrates our steps according to His purpose (Psalm 37:23).

While I thought on what my column was going to be about today, I received a call from a man who lives in Maryland. Immediately, he said, “I know you are going to write something in the newspaper about Queen Elizabeth’s passing.” Those words bore witness with something that had passed through my mind that I could not ignore or dismiss. It is perhaps impossible to do the deceased Queen’s impact, influence, and legacy justice in the little space that I have in my column. Nevertheless, I will present a synopsis of the life and legacy of this great and beloved queen.

Elizabeth became the queen of Great Britain and the Commonwealth when her father suddenly died. She was only 25 years old. She assumed her royal responsibilities only a few years after World War II had ended in 1945.

From the inception of her reign, she captured the heart of the overwhelming majority of her subjects in Great Britain and the Commonwealth nations. They revered her until she passed. In my estimation, there was no leader in the past hundred years who was so admired, revered, and respected around the globe like Queen Elizabeth II; including popes, presidents, prime ministers, monarchs, and all other categories.

She was not only the queen of Great Britain and the Commonwealth. She was a queen and first among many in the hearts of untold millions around the world. However, like every human leader, there is another side that cannot be ignored or disregarded if we are going to be true to the facts of history.

I learned this practice and principle from the Almighty who did not gloss over or exclude the failings and flaws of His chosen servants like Abraham, David, Solomon, etc. Their misdeeds and defiance were included in the biblical narrative. Both history and the blood of the slaves are demanding that the truth be told.

Furthermore, there is an outcry by the descendants of the slaves and indigenous people of Australia, Canada, Jamacia, the West Indies, and beyond. For an apology (and not an acknowledgement) of the cruelty, atrocities, and inhumanity that was inflicted and imposed upon their ancestors by the queen’s royal line and ancestors. Given she was not alive during that time. However, she inherited the ill-gotten gain through her generational and royal position. Nothing can tarnish the fact that Queen Elizabeth II was a grand, noble, compassionate, and beloved leader.

Likewise, nothing can justify the evil enslavement and exploitation inflicted upon millions of others excepting perhaps a royal apology and reparations. King Charles II inherited her throne and astronomical wealth. It is logical to believe that it is incumbent upon him to attempt to make amends.