MICHAEL GOINGS: Is neutrality possible in political wars?

The country of Switzerland historically has been known for its vaunted neutrality. During both world wars, the Swiss maintained their neutrality. Even today, Switzerland is for the most part a country and land of neutrality where other nations, who are hostile or at war with one another, meet to negotiate in attempt for peace.

Considering what I have established, regarding the neutrality of the Swiss, I want to address the question of my article today, “Is it possible to remain neutral to the cultural and political wars?” Though this question is directed toward everyone, I am primarily targeting those of us who are followers of Jesus Christ.

Throughout the history of Christianity, there have been various debates and views concerning how involved followers of Jesus Christ should be in the cultural, social, and political aspects of the natural world. After all, many who maintain a staunch belief in complete neutrality argue that Christ asserted, when he had been arrested for going against the grain of the religious elite as He was being unjustly tried by the Roman Governor Pilate, “My Kingdom is not of this world” (John 18:36). Based upon this assertion, many Christians hold to the belief of neutrality when it comes to their involvement in the cultural, social, and political struggles of society. What about the Christians of the first century? Did these early believers champion cultural, political, and social issues and injustices?

To be perfectly honest, as I have studied the four gospels and writings of the men who the Lord used to write the epistles and the book of Revelations, there was never a clear cut and extended case with these early Christians who left their calling and commission to evangelize the world and became distracted and entangled in the affairs of this natural world (2 Timothy 3:3-4).

The closest case of a New Testament writer dealing with a cultural and social issue was Paul’s brief letter to Philemon. In the epistle, Paul did not condemn the practice of slavery that was a common practice in the Roman culture. Onesimus, a slave in Colossae, had evidently robbed Philemon, his master, and run away. During his flight, Onesimus encountered Paul in Rome, and through his ministry came to faith in Christ. Subsequently, he became a helper to Paul. He recognized Onesimus’ duty to his master. Paul sent him back to Philemon along with Tychicus, who carried Paul’s letter to the Colossian church at the same time. In the letter, Paul implores Philemon to receive Onesimus, not as a slave but as a brother beloved. Paul, in a gracious act of Christian love, assumed Onesimus’ debt in full. As stated earlier, there are no irrefutable accounts of the early church engaging itself in the cultural and political issues of its time. It was in the heyday of the Caesars and Roman empire, and there were many cultural and political issues that could have distracted and drawn them away from their primary purpose and mission of evangelizing the world. This does not mean that God did not use men like John Newton, William Wilberforce, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., and countless others, to address and champion the cultural, political, and social changes of their day. Such men led movements that pleaded for justice and equality and were certainly sent from God. However, most were able to remain neutral and free of the political and cultural wars. As Christians, we can relieve the oppressed and advocate for equality without compromising our neutrality and priority.