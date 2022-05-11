MICHAEL GOINGS: Kudos to Harvard University's bold initiative

Harvard is our nation’s (and perhaps the world’s) most prestigious university. It rates at the top of the scale in perhaps every area in what constitutes the best colleges and universities in America.

I am certainly not a Harvard alumnus, but I have been instructed, inspired, and influenced by some who are. From my high school to my college days, when I attended a liberal arts school, American International College in Springfield, Massachusetts.

Harvard alumni, like Dr. Andrew Griffin, Dr. Kenneth R. Manning, and a few others challenged and chiseled off a few of the rocks that impaired my intellect and ability to think and reason in a logical and practical way. Hopefully, Harvard’s decision to revisit the slavery issue in America and to acknowledge and admit the role it played in helping to promote and perpetuate this cruel and dehumanizing practice will challenge others to do likewise in a time when many are loudly tooting the counterculture horn and the presumed adverse effect that it would have on young white students to be taught and exposed to this ugly and atrocious segment of American history. It is truly encouraging and refreshing that one of our institutions of higher learning will dare to take the lead in this struggle to set the record straight about the darkest chapter of American history and the role that it played.

The following excerpts were taken from an article titled “Harvard’s $100M fund to redress slavery.” It was published in USA TODAY on April 17. “The report, written by a committee appointed in 2019 by Harvard President Lawrence S. Bacow, found that “slavery thrived in New England from its beginnings,” including at Harvard. Many who read the report will find it “disturbing and even shocking,” Bacow said in a statement. The report found that between the university’s founding in 1636 and 1783, Harvard faculty, staff and leaders enslaved more than 70 people, many of whom work and lived on campus. “Slavery – of indigenous and of African people – was an integral part of life in Massachusetts and at Harvard during the colonial era,” according to the study’s findings. The university “had extensive financial ties to and profited from slavery in the 17th, 18th, and 19th centuries,” the report said.

Several Harvard intellectuals, including presidents and prominent professors, promoted “race science” and eugenics from the mid-19th century into the 20th century, according to the report. Some conducted abusive and intrusive research that was used to justify slavery and racist ideologies. The report also acknowledged that Harvard’s museum collections include the remains of thousands of people of indigenous and African descent who may have been enslaved. In a statement, Tomiko Brown-Nagin, the committee’s chairperson and a professor of constitutional law and history, urged students, faculty and staff to read the report as a means of “examining our past as well as our present.” “We cannot dismantle what we do not understand, and we cannot understand the contemporary injustice we face unless we reckon honestly with history,” said Brown-Nagin, who also is dean of the Radcliffe Institute for Advanced Study at Harvard.” (Fernando, C. (2022, April 27). Harvard’s $100M fund to redress slavery. USA Today.

I want to stress and emphasize once again without being repetitious the importance of Harvard’s empathetic and courageous initiative to redress the practice of slavery in America. I commend them for doing what most institutions in our nation have failed to do, who practiced and profited from the institution of slavery. Harvard University demonstrated both conscience and guts in its decision to make amends and reparation to the African American community by a $100 million fund. The fund will be used to increase educational opportunities for marginalized students through cooperating with historically Black colleges and universities.

Just imagine if all the institutions in America who participated, promoted, and profited from the slave trade (like the banking sector, the construction sector, and many other facets of corporate and institutional America), would follow the example of Harvard University. There is no telling what the profound and positive effect would produce.

For certain, I believe it would help to silence and shut the mouth of those who are decrying against the teaching of slavery, Jim Crow, and segregation in our schools under the banner counterculture. However, if it accomplishes nothing else, it will aid in providing much needed intellectual, emotional, and psychological therapy and healing to many of the descendants of slaves, who still struggle to overcome the lingering aftermath and effect of the institution of slavery, Jim Crow, and segregation that’s very much alive until this day.

Dr. Michael E. Goings is senior pastor of Outreach Family Fellowship of Dillon and Florence.