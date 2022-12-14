MICHAEL GOINGS: Let's put Christ back into Christmas

My subject today is extracted from a pre-Christmas message that I shared with the members of my church. I included myself at the very top of the list of those who have failed to give Christ the place of priority and honor during this special and festive time of the year.

Admittedly, I have always (since I was a little boy) been enthused and fascinated about the Christmas season. Everything captures my attention from the biblical and historical narrative to the fairytales and myths, the sacred songs and hymns, as well as the fictitious rhymes and secular songs that express the season in various genres.

Nevertheless, I am the first to admit that I have allowed myself to go a bit too far into the secular, commercial and fictitious aspects of the season to the diminishing and downplaying of what it should be about. I need to make something crystal clear. I am in no way saying that there is anything innately evil or wrong about embracing the secular and fictitious stories and songs about Christmas.

Having come from a religious, legalistic and judgmental background, I once contended with and criticized other people who confessed Christ and embraced any of the secular and fictitious aspects about the season. I was dogmatically and adamantly opposed to their beliefs and practices with a degree of hostility. Thank God for being patient with me in my ignorance and aggression against other believers. It was in my study of the Scriptures that purged me from the aggression and tendency to criticize other Christians who were not on the same page as I was about all doctrinal matters.

These very prudent words of Saint Augustine of Hippo further helped to deliver me from being possessed by a legalistic and critical attitude: “In essentials, unity; in nonessentials, liberty; in all things, charity.” I have been freed from the practice of criticizing and judging other believers, who do not see eye to eye with me about every doctrinal issue for quite a few years. Getting back to my initial point, though, I believe that there is nothing wrong with Christians celebrating Christmas (even when you include secular and fictitious aspects), we must make sure that we are not guilty of putting the cart before the horse when it comes to our celebration and commemoration. Perchance, if we are guilty of this wrong (as I was), then we must be willing to admit it, amend our ways, and get it right. Let us not add insult to injury by knowing that we have been in error about this issue and continue to remain there. In my humble opinion, to do so would be an act of insolence and pride.

In my conclusion, I would like to set before you a very practical and personal question that everyone (Christian or non-Christian) should be able to relate to and answer within yourself. How would you feel if someone designated a day to celebrate you for your birthday and during the celebration slighted and gave you little or no recognition? Instead they would talk about, give emphasis and priority to everyone and everything else except you. This is tantamount and exactly what too many of us are doing to Jesus Christ during the Christmas season. My thought today with a very pertinent passage spoken by the Master Himself:

“And as ye would that men should do to you, do ye also to them likewise.” (Luke 6:31)