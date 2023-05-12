I know of no one, if they would be sincere and understand what my column is about today, who would admit that they exist and interact in three distinct dimensions of time. During their time traveling, they experience things that are bad and regrettable or good and refreshing.

We all take occasional trips from the present time to reminisce on the past and imagine the future. Since the present is the literal place and dimension where we exist and interact (with all of its ups and downs, challenges, and triumphs, as well as the passion, pleasure, and pain that are very ordinary and common to man), we are going to focus on the two dimensions of time that are immaterial, shadowy, and yet just as real as the present.

Living in the memories of yesterday

Since the past is behind us and the future is yet to be experienced, we are going to go back then forward to what tomorrow could possibly hold for us. Perhaps more than most, I am a frequent traveler to the place in time called yesterday. With my dreams and imagination as the modes of travel, I have ventured back in time to many places, events, and experiences that are stored in my memory. I have relived the good, the bad, and the ugly that was part of the journey of growth and moving forward. I have laughed, cried, rejoiced, and felt regret due to some of the devious deeds and pranks that I either participated in or personally perpetrated on others. Most of my journeys to the land of yesterday are fond memories of the pleasant and happy times. They are reflections of events, experiences, people, and places that are cemented in my mind that I frequently imagine and periodically dream about. So, now that we have considered our time traveling and journeys to the realm of yesterday, we must bypass the present and move forward to the realm of existence of tomorrow; the world where our hopes, dreams, and aspirations exist awaiting fulfillment and realization.

Living with the anticipation of tomorrow

Of the two immaterial and shadowy realms that we find ourselves visiting the most through our imaginations, anticipation, and dreams, the realm of tomorrow (future) is the most frequented. I venture to say that perhaps everyone (to some degree and in certain areas and aspects) is longing for tomorrow to be better and brighter for them than yesterday and today. Whether what they are yearning for is physical, financial, relational, occupational, or even spiritual, there is an earnest desire in all of us for things to get better. We live in a world that is beleaguered by problems, sicknesses, crimes, wars, hatred, racism, and poverty. It is alarming and perplexing that the gap between the rich and the poor is increasing exponentially, and these evils are occurring more frequently and with great intensity. Nevertheless, from my perspective and faith, there is hope and assurance that there is a better world coming. I have great expectancy about tomorrow because I know, as a follower of Jesus Christ that He holds the future. I have read the Good Book that cannot lie; it gives me unbreakable peace during all the turmoil and hope that everything is going to be all right. In my conclusion, I recommend that you put your trust in God through believing in His Only Begotten Son and you will have a glorious future without ending.