MICHAEL GOINGS: Once upon a time when we were young

Though my column today was written with every age group in mind, it is especially written for people like me who are members of the baby boomer generation.

The baby boomer years started in 1946 and stopped in 1964. Everyone from the age of 57 to 75 is a member of this post World War II generation. There are some things that we see now with a different perspective as we did when we were young. The following are just a few of those things.

Fifty is not as old as we once thought it was

If we who are over the age of 50 will truly be honest about it, there was a time in our lives when we thought 50 was the age when we would be classified as being old. Of course, we do not see it like that now since we are in the 50-and-older category.

Once upon a time when I was young, working, and interacting with some of my father’s crew who worked for him and happened to be 50 or older, I would look at them as though they were old men and a part of the over-the-hill-gang. However, now that my time has come and I am 20 years past 50, I have come to accept that 50 is not so old after all. Many people are just reaching their prime and most productive years when they reach 50.

We must be realistic about our physical limitations

There was a time when I was much younger, I thought that I would always be able to run with and keep up with the young bucks. After all, I had managed to pretty much maintain a type of youthfulness in my appearance and physical fitness through exercising, eating right, getting enough sleep and not worrying. Many people still to this present time compliment me on how young I look to be my age.

Nevertheless, something happened that brought me to the realization that this old gray mule just ain’t what he used to be physically. I had a habit of teasing and challenging my son with a father and son tussling match. Well, on this particular occasion my son (who was in his mid-twenties and just as tall and big as I am) managed to get the best of me and picked me up and moved me around as though I were a rag doll. I shouted, “Put me down!’

That ended my time of physically teasing and tussling with him. I had to accept that those days were over and that I had certain physical limitations at this stage of my life that I did not have before.

We experienced the passing of time at turtle speed

Once upon a time when we were young, time did not seem to speed by as quickly as it does now. It went by very slowly and special days and events came at a turtle’s speed. When I was young, there was a saying that the older folk would use when you were not moving fast enough for them.

Many times, I was told by my mother when I was not moving or doing things fast enough for her, “Boy, you are as slow as Christmas!” Now that I am in the position where she was, the passing of time has shifted from turtle’s speech to rabbit’s speed.

We took for granted certain people who were essential in our lives

Perhaps all of us (to a lesser or greater degree) took for granted certain people who were very important to our well-being and destiny. People like our parents, mentors, teachers, and other important folk who made great contributions to help prepare us for the future were not esteemed and honored to the extent that they should have been.

Back then, they did not seem as relevant to us as we have learned to regard and revere them in hindsight. Many of us wish they were still alive or in a position or frame of mind to appreciate and enjoy our celebration of their contributions in our lives. Flowers and expressions of affirmation and appreciation at funerals are often attempts made by people with condemned and guilty consciences who failed to do what was right by the deceased while they were alive.

We procrastinated in making important decisions

Often one of the things that people do when they are young is to delay making important decisions that will help to determine and shape their destiny.

Once upon a time when I was young, I was both a pupil and prisoner of procrastination. Some very important decisions were delayed because of my lack of promptness and immaturity. Though I made some very foundational decisions in my youth and formative years (like accepting Jesus Christ as my Lord and Savior, marrying the woman who I married, and accepting the call to the ministry), there were quite a few times when I was young that I delayed making some decisions that would have greatly blessed and benefited me as well as others if I had not procrastinated.

Thank God that He is the God of a second chance. Though I still tend to procrastinate when having to make certain decisions that will have an effect on myself as well as others, I am not as bad a procrastinator as I used to be when I was young. Growing older has certainly given me experiences and wisdom of the importance of being both proficient and prompt, unlike I was once upon a time when I was young.

