Since this is the season when we celebrate our independence from British rule back in 1776, I deemed it very relevant to consider a subject that is pertinent to the season. There are perhaps few things that are more relevant (if any) to our victory and celebration of our freedom than patriotism.

I want to briefly consider and help to neutralize any ideology, philosophy, and belief or practice that contrasts and conflicts with American patriotism. For many, their un-patriotism stems from their religious or theological beliefs and associations. Without calling any group’s name or deliberately offending anyone, I believe as a follower of Jesus Christ (who embraces the principles and practices that are contained in our Judeo-Christian Bible) that I can be both a committed Christian and patriotic at the same time.

Consequently, I served three years in the Army as a patriotic American and maintained my loyalty and commitment to my faith and Lord while doing so. My disagreement with certain people’s religious beliefs and doctrines is not the incentive to why I believe every American, who benefits from the blessings and freedoms we have, should embrace and practice patriotism.

Then there is an erosive and waning of true patriotism taking place in our nation due to manipulative political influences. To be honest about it, there are negative and detrimental forces in both of the two major political parties that are contributing to the weakening and diminishing of true patriotism in our nation.

The next thing in our nation that consists of many people of various ethnicities that can be countercultural and often breeds un-patriotism is certain ethnic beliefs and traditions. This ethnic blemish that is in the DNA of our nation has been a detriment to national patriotism. Many people (perhaps out of every race or subculture in America) are not as patriotic (or patriotic at all), due to certain ethnic biases, beliefs, and traditions that hinder and blind them to the importance and practice of patriotism. Being an African American with all the historical challenges and negatives that I have had to contend with, does not justify or excuse me from my obligation to be patriotic. Our freedom and democracy were won and secured by people down through the years who were patriotic.

It stands to reason that if we are going to sustain, strengthen, and stimulate our society to achieve a more perfect union, every American must be a proponent and practitioner of patriotism. The fact that America is imperfect and has flaws and defects (that have existed since its inception) does not negate the greater fact that our democracy is still second to none upon the earth. Consequently, all un-American beliefs, traditions, and practices that stifle or discourage patriotism should be banished and branded.

The fact that our constitution affords us the “Freedom of Speech” should never be a license to speak or act in an unpatriotic way. As Americans, we should never allow what we disagree on to cause us to become un-American or unpatriotic.