MICHAEL GOINGS: The indispensable cure for what ails America

The midterm elections are over, and people have cast their vote for the party and candidate of their choice. Perhaps and prayerfully, we can settle down and begin to confront the almost unsolvable problems and perplexities that have beset our nation.

There was arguably no other time in the history of our nation when we were so divided and polarized regarding moral, political, social economic and racial issues, as we are today.

Only the division and discord that culminated in a Civil War over states’ rights and slavery was comparable to the problems that we are facing now. There was never a time (except during the era of the Civil War) when these words of Benjamin Franklin, as he exited Independence Hall were so applicable. Aa curious lady asked, “Dr. Franklin, what have you all given us, a monarchy or a republic? Dr. Franklin’s stern reply was, “A republic, if you can keep it!”

Those words from the man whom many historians have termed “the most American American” within the ranks of the founding fathers have reverberated down through the ages. Are we in peril of losing our democratic republic form of government? There are quite a few pressing issues that are alarming indicators that this just might be the case.

This nation, which is the oldest and most effective democratic form of government that the world has ever seen, has reached a point of critical mass. This decline and detrimental state of our government, on all levels, can be attributed to both major political parties. The blame must be shared and shouldered by the extreme views of both ultra-liberals on the left in the Democratic Party and ultra-conservatives on the right in the Republican Party.

It puts me in mind of something I once viewed on the National Geographic Network. While two large male giraffes were engaged in mortal combat for dominance and mating rights with the females, unbeknown to them was a hunting team from a pride of lions watching from the high grass. They were sneaking closer and closer to them. These lions waited and watched the giraffes beat themselves into a state of exhaustion and weakness; they attacked the weakest of the two and prevailed against him in his weakened state.

Figuratively speaking, there are quite a few enemies of our nation who are watching the continual bickering and fighting that is going on between our two major political parties. The hostility and fighting between these two parties have limited their ability to reach across the aisle, compromise, and work together to solve the nation’s woes. However, in spite of the political jam that our politicians have gotten us in, there is still hope.

As a Christian and optimist, I believe that the help we need to get us out of the fix that we are in will not come from the political sector of our nation. Furthermore, it will come from neither the business nor academic communities. Though these sectors are important factors to the healing process. The Christian church at large must become the conduit of God and healing balm to heal America of her wounds. We have failed to represent Christ in this nation, as He has commanded us to do. We have failed corporately to be the salt of the earth and the light of the world (Matthew 5:13-14). I believe that only the Lord can heal us and that the healing will come through His church.