MICHAEL GOINGS: The mistake of idolizing celebrities

The recent failings (in my opinion) of NFL superstar quarterback, Aaron Rogers (who plays for the Green Bay Packers), supplied me with the impetus for this article. His twisting of the truth to make it seem that he had been vaccinated with one of the COVID-19 vaccines by using the term, “I have been immunized” is both misleading and a betrayal.

Certainly, he (like anyone else) has the right not to get vaccinated. However, with that right comes the responsibility to adhere to the policies and practices that have been implemented by the NFL, in order to protect the other players and personnel that those who are not vaccinated interact with. Aaron Rogers’ failing affords me the opportunity to give my opinion and to address an issue that I feel urgently needs to be addressed.

Ever since I have been delivered from hero worship and idolizing celebrities (that took place many, many years ago), I have put forth a diligent effort to help free others. This has especially been the case when dealing with Christians, whom the Scripture commands to flee from any form of idolatry (1 Corinthians 10:14). Many, many years ago, I coined a saying that described such followers of Jesus Christ. I labeled them as “Celebrity Crazed Christians in a Starstruck Society.”