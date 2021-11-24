MICHAEL GOINGS: The mistake of idolizing celebrities

The recent failings (in my opinion) of NFL superstar quarterback, Aaron Rogers (who plays for the Green Bay Packers), supplied me with the impetus for this article. His twisting of the truth to make it seem that he had been vaccinated with one of the COVID-19 vaccines by using the term, “I have been immunized” is both misleading and a betrayal.
Certainly, he (like anyone else) has the right not to get vaccinated. However, with that right comes the responsibility to adhere to the policies and practices that have been implemented by the NFL, in order to protect the other players and personnel that those who are not vaccinated interact with. Aaron Rogers’ failing affords me the opportunity to give my opinion and to address an issue that I feel urgently needs to be addressed.
Ever since I have been delivered from hero worship and idolizing celebrities (that took place many, many years ago), I have put forth a diligent effort to help free others. This has especially been the case when dealing with Christians, whom the Scripture commands to flee from any form of idolatry (1 Corinthians 10:14). Many, many years ago, I coined a saying that described such followers of Jesus Christ. I labeled them as “Celebrity Crazed Christians in a Starstruck Society.”
Back in those days, so many preachers and televangelists were looked upon as celebrities, due to the fame and popularity that being on religious networks like PTL, TBN, the 700 Club, and a few others afforded them. I was fascinated by the fame and “seeming success” of these televangelists as a young preacher who was seeking and searching for the right model and method to be productive and successful, as a servant of God and follower of Jesus Christ. Certainly, I reasoned, these people (men and women) must be hearing from God and being led of the Holy Spirit. Otherwise, if not, why do they seem to be so successful and why are so many people running after them?
It took some years of growing and maturing through studying and obeying the Word that brought me to a place of enlightenment and emancipation of what true servants of God were like and their unique attributes and characteristics. This is not an indictment or criticism of preachers whom God grants fame in order that they might achieve His purpose. Furthermore, it is not an outcry against those whom God makes rich with money and possessions.
Some of God’s most outstanding leaders in both the Old and New Testaments were men of both wealth and fame. Abraham, Isaac, Jacob, Job, David, and of course Solomon were among the richest men of their times. The New Testament also had believers who possessed both fame and wealth. Who can dispute that Joseph of Arimathea, Nicodemus, Barnabas, Cornelius the Roman Centurion, and quite a few others who became disciples of Jesus Christ were not blessed by God with both fame and wealth?
The point I am making here is that there is nothing wrong with having fame or wealth as long as these things do not have you. Followers of Christ, like Peter and Paul, must be regarded as great examples whom Christians of all ages can imitate, especially those who are called to shepherd and lead God’s people. They never allowed or accepted worship from those who were captivated and fascinated by their fame, titles, or charisma (Acts 10:24-26 and Acts 4:7-15). Unlike far too many today, who are allowing people to idolize and worship them, these Fathers of the Faith would have none of it.
Then I think of men who have been mightily used by God like Martin Luther, John Wesley, Charles Finney, D.L. Moody, and more recently Billy Graham. None of these men had an exaggerated opinion of themselves. Contrarily, they walked in humility and integrity and taught that all the glory and honor belonged to Jesus Christ.
This practice of idolizing and worshipping men and women who are celebrities as professional athletes, singers, actors, and of late, politicians, is absolutely absurd, idolatrous, irrational, and borders on a complete low opinion of one’s self-worth. Why should I idolize another person just because they are famous and rich? Why should I get all hyped up about them who are people with feet of clay and iron just like me? Where are they when I need help? Where are they when I am presented with a life-threatening or -altering sickness? In my opinion, it is a mistake to idolize or worship another human being regardless of who they are or what they have achieved in life.
There are people who have truly impacted, enriched, and helped to shape our characters, intellects, and destinies, like our parents, teachers, pastors, and others who are worthy of double honor. Certainly not these rich and famous celebrities who think too highly of themselves and are often unscrupulous men and women who are unfit for young people to imitate and model their lives after.
My hope and prayer is that everyone will do as I have done and that is to stop making idols out of others, regardless of their fame or wealth. There is not but one Man who deserves our worship and He is seated on high at the right hand of God. His name is Jesus Christ and He is the Savior of the world.
Dr. Michael E. Goings is senior pastor of Outreach Family Fellowship of Dillon and Florence.