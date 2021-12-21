MICHAEL GOINGS: The myths, music and miracles of Christmas

With Christmas Day being just three days away, I deem it very appropriate and necessary to devote this piece today to this most wonderful time of the year. As long as I can remember, I have been captivated, fascinated, and intrigued about Christmas and all of its aspects, allegories, and actual biblical and historical origin. Perhaps, since I am a writer and creative person, with what can be termed as a vivid imagination, I look forward to this time of the year annually.
Though I recently turned 70 years old (Dec. 11), I have not lost the excitement, enjoyment, and thrill that possesses me during the Christmas season. Right here, I want to address and briefly comment on three of the essentials of the Christmas season and story that help to make it the most wonderful time of the year that surpasses any other in splendor and amazement.
The myths of Christmas
I believe that no other time of the year contains more fairytales, folklores, and myths associated with it as the Christmas narrative. In the minds of most people who celebrate and observe the Christmas season, it would not truly be Christmas without these fairytales and fictitious characters, who appear every year during this time to stimulate our imagination and entertain us with their dramatic performances and allegorical applications to real life. Though we (adults) know that they are not real, we nevertheless enjoy (along with our children and grandchildren) the entertainment and storyline they present to us.
I dare to say what the Christmas season would be like without Santa Claus, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, Frosty the Snowman, the Grinch, Ebenezer Scrooge, and a host of others. Though I know that they are fictitious characters and fairytales, I do not see the harm in watching and being entertained by them during the Christmas season, so long as they do not replace or diminish the preeminent and foundational role of Jesus’ birth in the Christmas narrative.
The music of Christmas
Perhaps because I love everything associated with the Christmas season, I believe that I am not wrong to say that there is no other season that can remotely compare with Christmas when it comes to the music. Through the various genres of music and songs that capture and convey the spirit and meaning of Christmas, there are songs that inspire worship and awe, as well as entertainment and glee. What other time of the year can match the hymns and carols of Christmas? Songs like “Silent Night,” “O Little Town of Bethlehem,” “Away in a Manger,” “Joy to the World,” “Go Tell It on the Mountain,” and a slew of others are classics that tell the story of Christmas in songs. They are immortal hymns that have inspired and enlightened people of all races around the world ever since they were introduced.
Then there are the melodies, jingles, and assorted music of Christmas like “I’m Dreaming of a White Christmas,” “Jingle Bells,” “Silver Bells,” “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” “Frosty the Snowman,” “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas,” “I’ll Be Home for Christmas” and my personal, “The Christmas Song.” These songs help make Christmas truly the most wonderful time of the year.
The miracles of Christmas
In this final segment of my article today, I am going to conclude and briefly comment on the miracles of Christmas. The miracles that I will be alluding to will not be fairytales or fictions like the story of The Miracle on 21st Street that was made into a movie a few times. These miracles will be genuine miracles of the Bible that provide the premise and plot of the Christmas narrative.
First, the appearance of the Angel Gabriel, who was sent by God to a young virgin named Mary. She lived in Nazareth, a small village in Galilee. The message that he brought to her was the greatest and most important message that any woman would ever be given (Luke 1:26-33). This encounter with the Angel Gabriel that is referred to in theological terms, as a theophany (visitation by an angel) was one of the first miracles of Christmas.
Then the next and most astounding and notable miracle of Christmas was the miraculous conception. The Virgin Mary, who had never been intimate or had sexual intercourse with a man, conceived in her womb through the stimulating and supernatural power of the Holy Spirit (Luke 1:34-38). The Christmas miracle produced a merging of divinity and humanity. The Christ Child who was conceived was undiminished deity and immaculate humanity merged into one Person, Immanuel (Matthew 1:18-24).
The final miracle that we are going to consider involves shepherds and angels. Amazingly God did not choose people of royalty or nobility to send an angel to tell the good news of the birth of the Christ Child. He chose lowly shepherds. They ranked low on the chart of prominent and important people during the time of Christ’s birth. As He had not chosen a palace or place of grandeur or opulence for Christ to be born. Likewise, He choose men who were despised to be the first to see His Only Begotten Son. The angel who appeared to the shepherds and the choir of angels, who sung praises about the birth of the Christ Child, were two of the wonders and miracles of Christmas.
Dr. Michael E. Goings is senior pastor of Outreach Family Fellowship of Dillon and Florence.