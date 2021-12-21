MICHAEL GOINGS: The myths, music and miracles of Christmas

I dare to say what the Christmas season would be like without Santa Claus, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, Frosty the Snowman, the Grinch, Ebenezer Scrooge, and a host of others. Though I know that they are fictitious characters and fairytales, I do not see the harm in watching and being entertained by them during the Christmas season, so long as they do not replace or diminish the preeminent and foundational role of Jesus’ birth in the Christmas narrative.

The music of Christmas

Perhaps because I love everything associated with the Christmas season, I believe that I am not wrong to say that there is no other season that can remotely compare with Christmas when it comes to the music. Through the various genres of music and songs that capture and convey the spirit and meaning of Christmas, there are songs that inspire worship and awe, as well as entertainment and glee. What other time of the year can match the hymns and carols of Christmas? Songs like “Silent Night,” “O Little Town of Bethlehem,” “Away in a Manger,” “Joy to the World,” “Go Tell It on the Mountain,” and a slew of others are classics that tell the story of Christmas in songs. They are immortal hymns that have inspired and enlightened people of all races around the world ever since they were introduced.