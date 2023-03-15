On the day that I received what I believed to be an inspired idea form God about the subject I am considering in my column today, I seriously considered writing about another matter until an idea came abrutly into my mind.

While listening to a news report on the radio, on my routine early morning drive, a story was shared about the players of the National Hockey League unanimously refusing to wear or put on their hockey sticks the rainbow symbol of the LGBTQ lifestyle. Despite having being instructed by the league and franchises to do so, they refused to comply.

About 20 minutes or so, after hearing this report, I beheld a huge rainbow in the sky (situated in the west and east). Immediatley, the thought was inspired in me to write what you are presently reading. My aim and intent in addressing what I am considering here is not to target or attack any group or individual’s right to practice or embrace what they believe.

This is the case even when they are contrary and diametrically opposite to my Judeo-Christian beliefs and convictions. I am a firm believer in the principle that everyone has the right to be wrong and will ultimately reap the consequences of their deeds, if they do not repent. My aim and endeavor today is not to preach or call men to repentance.

I want to bring attention to the fact that over the past 50 or more years, terms and symbols that were orginally created or coined to represent something wholesome, positive, and even sacred have been taken hostage by various groups. They have distorted and misconstrued their original meaning. The tragedy and thievery of these sayings and symbols being misused by these groups is that it tarnishes and diminishes the original meaning and importance of signs and symbols like the rainbow. By them being used as a symbol that conflicts and contradicts why they were created by the One who created them is a blatant act of defianc and desceration. From a biblical perspective it is almost unpardonable, abominable, and dishonoring to the Almighty for any group or individual to use the rainbow as a symbol to represent a lifestyle and practice that was instrumental in why He judged the world with a catclysmic flood in the days of Noah. Right here, I believe it is necessary to prove and defend what I am asserting with some biblical proof.

Wherefore God also gave them up to uncleanness through the lusts of their own hearts, to dishonour their own bodies between themselves: Who changed the truth of God into a lie, and worshipped and served the creature more than the Creator, who is blessed for ever. Amen. For this cause God gave them up unto vile affections: for even their women did change the natural use into that which is against nature: And likewise also the men, leaving the natural use of the woman, burned in their lust one toward another; men with men working that which is unseemly, and receiving in themselves that recompence of their error which was meet.

Most Bible scholars believe that the passage in Romans 1:24-27 is a companion passage that describes in detail some of the unholy and unnatural practices that brought judgment of the flood upon the earth during Noah’s time. The rainbow was a sign that God would never again destory man nor the creatures upon the earth with a flood (Genesis 9:8-17).