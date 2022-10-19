MICHAEL GOINGS: We who have been forgiven should live a life of forgiving

The idea for this article goes back 48 years ago to the night when I was miraculously restored back to God.

I had been baptized and converted when I was only 10 years old. Unfortunately I backslid and for nearly 12 years I sowed wild oats of defiance and self-gratification. During this time of living in pleasure and darkness, I became bitter and harbored hostility and hatred toward most white people. I acquired this toxic attitude when I attended college in Springfield, Massachusetts.

Having been born and raised during the waning years of Jim Crow and segregation in the South, I thought that the North would be the complete opposite when it came to race relations and racism. Little did I know that I was in for a rude awakening!

The reality of racism and structured segregation that existed on the campus I attended both disturbed and made me susceptible to some radical ideas that I was introduced to. The beliefs of Marcus Garvey, Malcom X, Stokley Carmichael, Huey Newton, Angela Davis, and a few others penetrated my impressionable and volatile heart. When I left college, after attending for only one year, I had been indoctrinated and infested with a deep-rooted hatred and hostility for most white people.

As I sank deeper and deeper into the cesspool of animosity, unforgiveness and bitterness, it infected my total being and life with ever increasing hatred and hostility. Thank God for my mama and others who were continually praying for me. Unbeknown to me, it was at this place of utter darkness and defiance that the sovereign Hand of God orchestrated my steps to a point of brokenness and repentance.

After a failed attempt to hold up a white man, who was a traveling merchant, at gunpoint, I could no longer continue to resist the convicting power of the Holy Spirit who had been working to bring me back to fellowship with God. Through a sequence of impactful events and experiences, I was brought to a place of complete brokenness and repentance.

After being convicted and apprehended by the Holy Spirit, I immediately went cold turkey to the use of drugs and alcohol. I cut back and curtailed my desire for almost everything I knew as immoral, unethical, or illegal. Nevertheless, there was still something that was gnawing at me deep down in my soul.

My deliverance from this evil and tormenting condition took place when I attended a revival at my then home church in Latta, South Carolina. An elder of the church, being led of the Holy Spirit, came to the pew where I was sitting and lovingly guided me to the front of the congregation. Every step I took bought deliverance. When the evangelist and church prayed for me, I literally went to the floor.

At my recovery, I told a lady who looked white (who was half Indian) that I did not hate her anymore. Furthermore, I told her that I love everybody. Down on that floor the Lord purged me of unforgiveness and bitterness. From that time to this day, I have believed that we who have been forgiven should practice a life of forgiving.

“And when ye stand praying, forgive, if ye have ought against any: that your Father also which is in heaven may forgive you your trespasses.

But if ye do not forgive, neither will your Father which is in heaven forgive your trespasses” (Mark 11;25-26).