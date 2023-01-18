MICHAEL GOINGS: Why New Year’s prayers are more practical than resolutions

Now that we have entered the New Year, I want to bring to your attention an issue that I should have presented and briefly elaborated on before 2023 began. However, it is better late than never.

Many of you have perhaps made your New Year’s resolution about some things you desire to achieve this year: to kick the smoking habit that can lead to things like asthma, stroke, pneumonia, cancer of the lungs, and respiratory diseases. Then some made a resolution to lose weight, which is a very common one made by hundreds of thousands each year. There was a plethora of resolutions made on New Year’s Eve that it would take an entire volume to list and discuss them at the same time.

Invariably for decades, I was in the habit of making resolutions on New Year’s Eve night right before the New Year came into being. Like most, I was conditioned to make these determinations, not necessarily because I was going to follow through and do my part to see things come to fruition. In all honesty, it was a farce and cultural routine that I had learned to do over the years because pretty much everyone else was doing the same thing.

I will never forget those futile resolutions I made in quite a few areas of my life where I had a struggle and a need. Almost always the resolutions were never realized. As stated, it was certainly due to my lack of application and diligence. I was under the illusion that if I could resolve it with my mouth and mentally assent to it hard enough and long enough, it would in some way happen. Oh, how self-deceived and badly mistaken I was!

As I have grown, as a Christian and student of God’s Word, I have gained a better understanding of many things that are relevant to both my spiritual and natural life. Now, instead of depending upon and making resolutions at the beginning of each New Year, I make prayers to God that I believe He will hear and answer (I John 5:14-15). I know that there will be some who will read this piece today who does not necessarily embrace or ascribe to my Judeo-Christiaan beliefs or convictions. I am a devout, unabashedly, and faithful follower of Jesus Christ who makes no apology for my belief in Him as the only way to God and eternal life.

I am going to conclude this column with a simple prayer that anyone can pray regarding the year of 2023: I do not know what it holds for my life, for only You know the future. I pray that in this year, You would guide me in the way of knowledge and obedience in regard to Your purpose and will for my life. Give me the strength to change and amend my ways in order to come into agreement with what You desire me to do and how you want me to live my life. I acknowledge and confess that I am both finite and fickle. I do not possess the ability and intestinal fortitude to always do what I know is the right thing. Help me in this New Year to resist pride, stubbornness, and doing things that are only beneficial to my own self-interest. Lord, I pray that in this New Year that I will be both forgiving and compassionate toward others as You are toward me. Amen.