MICHAEL GOINGS: Why we need to follow the Golden Rule

“And as ye would that men should do to you, do ye also to them likewise.” (Luke 6:31).

In the previous passage that was contained in the Sermon on the Mount proclaimed by Jesus Christ, we find one of the most popular and quoted sayings in the entirety of the Bible. These words spoken by our Lord are not just prudent, practical, and inspiring for Christians, but any and everyone would greatly benefit from them (if they would observe them).

It is difficult to imagine the profound and positive effect it would have on our country and culture if most of our citizens, regardless of their race, creed, politics or any other distinctive influences would truly follow the Golden Rule. In the following section, we are going to briefly consider a few “what ifs” concerning the Golden Rule.

Observance of the Golden Rule would greatly diminish racism in America and the violence it inspires

The recent killings in Buffalo of 11 innocent people, who were targeted and murdered by a white supremist only because of their skin color, perhaps would not have happened if he and those who were his accomplices (through their media influence and beliefs), had truly been embracing the Golden Rule.

This is true for those who hate and target Jews, Asian Americans, Muslims or any whose race, religion, and origin differ from theirs. In all truth, if I truly strive to do unto others as I wish them to do unto me, I will refrain from harming them in any shape, form or fashion. After all, what sane and rational person would do themselves any harm?

Observance of the Golden Rule would remove the rift between employers and employees

There is often a dispute and divide that exist between employers and employees over things like wages, benefits and such like. Just imagine that if both parties in the employment equation would be willing to treat the other the way that they would want to be treated if there were a reversal in position.

If the employees could see things from their employers’ perspectives, perhaps they would better understand why they insist upon proficiency and productivity from them. After all, one of the primary reasons why they own and operate the business is to make as much of a profit as they can for themselves and other shareholders.

Contrarily, if the employers could see things from their workers’ perspectives, they would better understand why they demand fair wages, benefits, and proper working conditions in regard to time and environmental factors. No type of industry (regardless of the product it is producing) will be able to compete and produce a quality product without a competent and content workforce.

Observance of the Golden Rule would curtail (if not cancel) the alarming divorce rate in America

One of the things that I am certain would happen, which I am learning by experience, is that divorces would be drastically reduced if married people would practice the Golden Rule. Of course, it might put many divorce lawyers out of business.

However, imagine what it would do for many families and dependent children, who often do not do well when there is a separation or divorce between their father and mother. I am convinced that by both parties observing the Golden Rule, it would automatically nip in the bud many, if not most, of the disputes and differences before they fester into something that would be life threatening to their union and family.

Observance of the Golden Rule would diminish the crime and violence rate

Undeniably, one of the most challenging dilemmas that we are confronted with in our culture is crime and violence that have escalated to epidemic proportions. Regrettably, much of this mayhem and devilment are being perpetrated by young people (mostly males), who seem to have been reared the wrong way or in defiance to what they were taught by their parents who did their level best to bring them up right.

What if these defiant ones and others who commit crimes and violence against their fellow citizens would put forth a serious attempt to practice the Golden Rule? There would, of course, be fewer crimes and slayings that we are experiencing in our nation today. There would perhaps be no mass killings with military-grade weapons (like AR15s). I know that I have set forth some suppositions and “what ifs” that we will never realize in this present age.

However, according to my Judeo-Christian and eschatological beliefs, there is a new day approaching that will experience crime, violence, and war no more. It will be a time when men shall literally beat their swords into plowshares and their spears into pruning hooks; a time when war will be no more (Isaiah 2:1-4). Nevertheless, until that golden age of peace arrives with the Second Coming of Jesus Christ, each of us must endeavor to live in harmony and peace with our neighbors and practice the Golden Rule that He set forth while He was here in the flesh. Even though it will not be universally accomplished in this present evil generation, we can be a part of the solution and not the problem by treating others like we desire them to treat us.

Dr. Michael E. Goings is senior pastor of Outreach Family Fellowship of Dillon and Florence.