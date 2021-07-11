MICHAEL REAGAN: Joe & Tony’s door-to-door vaccine drive

There’s one simple reason millions of people have not gotten the vaccine yet – because they don’t want it and don’t want to be forced to get it.

There also are a lot of people who don’t need the vaccine because they’ve already had COVID and have natural antibodies.

Other people, including school kids, are at little risk because they are young and healthy and because they are not already very old, very sick or very fat.

A lot of people don’t trust the COVID vaccines for a bunch of understandable reasons.

They are new. They were developed quickly and they were barely tested.

The big drug companies that made them were given immunity from liability for their side-effects.

And because the government is now bribing people to get the vaccine, it puts the fear into many already suspicious people that there is something in that vaccine they don’t want in their bodies.

Meanwhile, with its snooping and vaccine-pushing policies it seems like the Biden administration is secretly trying to turn everyone into a libertarian.