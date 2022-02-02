MICHELENE SHEEHY: Voting rights: We need answers

There are some serious questions that need to be answered. How do we guarantee that only citizens are voting? We need some honest discussions. We as citizens of the United States of America have constitutional voting rights. Each of the 50 states per the Constitution have certain rights as to providing the opportunities for the American citizen to vote. Our democracy is dependent on our constitutionally given right to vote. Legal votes should not be canceled out by an illegal vote. It is the validity of the vote that we as citizens need to ensure is being protected.