MICHELENE SHEEHY: Voting rights: We need answers

Even though 2022 is just a month old, it has had a tumultuous start. The omicron variant of COVID has infected hundreds of thousands of Americans, there is a new stealth omicron variant identified called the subvariant BA.2, children in some states and schools are back to virtual learning, on January 10, President Biden visited our neighbor to the west, Georgia, to give a speech on voting rights, and on Jan. 20, the majority leader of the Senate, senator Schumer, tried to alter the Senate filibuster rules and allow the voting rights measure to move forward with a simple majority. The last two events really do deserve a more thorough review.
The United States Constitution, Article 1, Section 4, states “The Times, Places and Manner of holding Elections for Senators and Representatives, shall be prescribed in each State by the Legislature thereof; but the Congress may at any time by Law make or alter such Regulations, except as to the Place of chusing Senators.”
Over the course of 246 years, there have been five amendments to the Constitution involving voting rights. The 14th Amendment in 1868 gave voting rights to all male citizens 21 years of age. The 15th Amendment in 1870 stated that voting could not be denied on account of race, color, or previous condition of servitude. In 1920, the 19th Amendment gave women the right to vote. In 1962 the 24th Amendment abolished poll taxes in federal elections, and the 26th Amendment in 1971 changed the voting age to 18.
The Constitution provides that an amendment may be proposed either by the Congress with a two-thirds majority vote in both the House of Representatives and the Senate or by a constitutional convention called for by two-thirds of the state legislatures. None of the 27 amendments to the Constitution have been proposed by constitutional convention. The Archivist then sends the amendment to the state governors for ratification. Once ratified at the state level it is returned to the Archivist. Thirty-eight of the 50 states must ratify the amendment for it to become part of the Constitution.
As you can see from the amendment process, the act of amending the Constitution requires significant bipartisan involvement and support.
Not only have been there the constitutional amendments, there was also the Voting Rights Act of 1965 that was amended in 1970, 1975, 1988, 1992, and 2006.
On March 3, 2021, the House of Representatives passed For the People Act of 2021, H.R. 1. This act was to address voter access, election integrity and security, campaign finance, and ethics for the three branches of government. Since the 2020 elections, over 30 states have made changes to their voting laws, mostly involving mail-in balloting and deadlines, voter identification requirements, and the early voting period. For the 2020 election more than 100,000,000 (100 million) votes were cast before election day. Two-thirds of the 100 million votes came from mail-in ballots. H.R.1 did not pass in the Senate in June 2021.
In September 2021 and October 2021, the Senate introduced two voting rights bills, The Freedom to Vote Act and the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act of 2021. The two bills were combined. According to Jaclyn Belizyk, Jurist executive editor, Jan. 20, “the passing of the acts would have been the most significant overhaul of the U. S. elections since the Voting Rights Act of 1965.”
There were several parts to the act. Related to voting access was a provision that election day would be a federal holiday. Online, automatic, and same-day voter registration would occur. There would be a minimum of 15 days of early voting, including at least two weekends. There would be no-excuse mail-in voting with ample access to ballot drop boxes, and stricter regulations on voter list maintenance that make it harder for states to remove eligible voters from the rolls.
Under election and administration and redistricting, the act would prohibit partisan gerrymandering by requiring states to use certain criteria when drawing new congressional districts. Included was a section on campaign finances which creates a public financing program for House elections which allows candidates to use campaign funds for “personal use” services including child care. On Jan. 20, the Democrats in the Senate wanted to alter the Senate filibuster rules and allow the voting rights measure to move forward with a simple majority. It failed.
There are some serious questions that need to be answered. How do we guarantee that only citizens are voting? We need some honest discussions. We as citizens of the United States of America have constitutional voting rights. Each of the 50 states per the Constitution have certain rights as to providing the opportunities for the American citizen to vote. Our democracy is dependent on our constitutionally given right to vote. Legal votes should not be canceled out by an illegal vote. It is the validity of the vote that we as citizens need to ensure is being protected.
