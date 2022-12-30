OUR VIEW: Thank you city employees

City of Florence employees deserve a great big thank you from the community for their three-day search and replace or shut off mission for widespread damage caused by the Great Freeze of 2022.

The arctic storm, which also was called a bomb cyclone, arrived in Florence on Dec. 23, plunging temperatures into the teens through Christmas. Temperatures started to climb above freezing on Christmas Day.

When that happened, water lines started thawing and breaks were revealed. The result was water outages or low-water pressure for many of the city of Florence’s 34,000 water connections, approximately 80,000 people.

The city’s after-hours call center was flooded with calls. City Manager Randy Osterman was notified. He called the Utilities Department staff who notified employees they needed to leave their families on Christmas Day to start the search for broken water mains and lines in the city’s 750 mile water distribution system.

The city’s water distribution system has a staff of 23 full-time employees. They put down their forks at Christmas meals, said goodbye to families, headed out into the cold to start the search.

The distribution system was divided into four quadrants and employees examining the main lines, and discovered an 8-inch water main break on North Schlitz Drive. Staff worked through the night to fix the water main.

Then, returned early on Dec. 26 to continue the search because the arctic blast damaged private waterlines and fire sprinkler systems in businesses and abandoned buildings.

The search efforts continued through Wednesday. City employees continued to find broken water lines on private property. If property owners weren’t available, the employees shut off water to the property and left door hangers informing residents about the water problems discovered on the property.

Between Christmas and Dec. 27, the city lost 20 million gallons of water to leaks. To put that number into context, the city’s water system distributes approximately 15 million gallons of water daily to its customers.

City employees braved the cold and worked long hours during their three-day search and repair mission.

At a Tuesday press conference, the city manager said it has been a challenging and frustrating 72 hours. City staff understands the frustrations the low-water pressure caused city residents and water customers.

The city mobilized as many of its employees as possible to start combating the issue as soon as city officials learned about the problem, he said.

“This is the one time where I really wish we were looking at a water main that blew part of a road out because then you know where the problem is,” Osterman said. “It’s been extremely frustrating for Michael, Jerry and their team to try and find and isolate the problems.”

Jerry Dudley is the city’s Utilities Director. Michael Hemingway is the city’s Economic Development Director.

Residents and water customers looked around their neighborhoods for signs of water leaks and notified the city, Osterman said. The leaks would have stayed undetected longer without the help of Florence residents and water customers.

City employees investigated every report received, he said.

Hemingway said the city will put extra water pressure sensors on the distribution system. The sensors will alert city staff of problems. City staff doesn’t receive alerts now. The staff has to look into the system to see if sensors are reporting water pressure problems.

“We will get automatic alerts and not have to wait for staff to dial into the system to identify those particular alarms,” Hemingway said.

Residents and water customers deserve credit for notifying the Utilities Department about possible leaks in their neighborhoods.

The city of Florence should get credit for mobilizing employees to find and fix problems. City staff also deserves credit for identifying ways to receive earlier alerts when a water pressure problem occurs.

The biggest thank you should go to all the city employees who worked long and hard in the cold to search for leaks on the 750 miles of water distribution system lines and check out tips from residents to find water line leaks and fire sprinkler system leaks and shut those systems down until residents and businesses could make repairs.

For now, everything is back to normal, but Florence has two more months of winter.

Once again, thank you, city of Florence staff and employees, for going the extra miles to identify and fix leaks to bring water pressure up to normal for water customers.

Great job.