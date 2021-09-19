 Skip to main content
Our World
Our World

APTOPIX France Tightrope Eiffel Tower

Nathan Paulin performs for the second time on a 70-meter-high slackline between the Eiffel Tower and the Chaillot Theater across the Seine River.

 Francois Mori, AP Photo

Crowds turned out in Paris Sunday to watch a daredevil, Nathan Poulin, walk a slackline from the Eiffel Tower to the Chaillot Theater, more than 200 feet over the Seine River. It took the 27-year-old Paulin a half hour to cross on the line, which was nearly 2,000 feet long. It was the second time he had done the stunt.

