Crowds turned out in Paris Sunday to watch a daredevil, Nathan Poulin, walk a slackline from the Eiffel Tower to the Chaillot Theater, more than 200 feet over the Seine River. It took the 27-year-old Paulin a half hour to cross on the line, which was nearly 2,000 feet long. It was the second time he had done the stunt.
Just In
Our World
Related to this story
Most Popular
Keeping up on the spectacle of South Carolina’s Murdaugh murder case is like riding a land rocket without steering.
Barry attended the church I served in Cayce. He wandered in looking for food and company.
Open letter to
As a preventable disease is killing thousands of voters, S.C. House Speaker Jay Lucas vowed to block public health measures based on freedom. Is he justified based on precedent or science?
Responding to Democrats in her party who are troubled by the massive $3.5 trillion spending bill that would forever transform America into a debtor nation, Speaker Nancy Pelosi asked a question: “Where would you cut?”
I apologize for previously and prematurely referencing Texas as Texaluna. Yet, Gov. Greg Abbott’s voter suppression laws, gun laws to enable adult toddlers to be armed in public and his legislative ability to eliminate rape should qualify his “one” star state for this name change.
This is to all of the unvaccinated people out there who either refuse to get vaccinated or are hesitant to do so. Here are some facts that you need to take seriously:
We’ve just marked the 20th anniversary of one of the worst days in American history. We remember the horror and heroism of that day and all of those we lost.
In an article published on Sept. 1 by Adam Mintzer (Charleston, WCSC), South Carolina Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman said, “I am very, very concerned with the results (S.C. Ready test results).
In order to balance great events in my life, I have turned to writing my thoughts on paper. In extreme cases, this takes the form of poetry.