On Labor Day 2021, we should celebrate the dedication and resilience of the working men and women who helped us get through the challenges of the past year.
According to a recent Pew Research Report, two-thirds of Americans believe that the church is a positive influence in this nation. One-third believe the opposite.
It wasn’t too long ago that South Carolina’s congressional caucus carried a lot of clout, punching well above its weight for a state its size. Today? Not so much.
Why are children going to school or being sent to school sick?
Dr. Ken Bain wrote a book entitled, “What the Best College Teachers Do” (2004). I should mention that he also wrote a book entitled, “What the Best College Students Do” (2012). Only fair!
One of every seven people in Florence is a senior citizen. One of every five of those live below the poverty level. Half of them struggle to survive on less than $10,000 per year. Seventy percent have to live with family, others or go homeless.
Democracy has always been challenged with voter suppression and manipulation. Competition in sports, politics, business, life and religion is “cheater’s bait.”
For three generations, my brothers, nephews, other family members and I have served in the military, protecting this country. We have always felt it was our duty, part of the price for living in a free democracy.
We are speaking as your local infectious disease physicians. We do not represent any hospital system.
So what else could President Biden possibly screw up?