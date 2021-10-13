Our World
This week Wilson High School and all of its community members will celebrate 155 years of existence.
The Q42021 ManpowerGroup Employment Outlook Survey projects a 48% growth in the U.S. job market. Now is the time to leverage your skills and seek increasing opportunities, pay and other perks.
“The rich put cream on their berries; the rich drive shiny black cars.”
75 years ago, President Truman signed the National School Lunch Act, forming the National School Lunch Program, which – in turn – paved the way for the creation of other programs like school breakfast, after-school meals, summer meals and more. School nutrition programs play a massive role supporting kids through school meals, pantries and much more.
Williams: Pharrell Williams is not happy. If his Virginia Beach music festival is to continue, that city's leadership must listen and learn
- Updated
Pharrell Williams has reeled in a boatload of awards as a recording artist and producer. But the Virginia Beach native’s greatest hit may have been the 2019 Something in the Water music festival on that city’s waterfront.
In a recent ABC “Good Morning America” interview with co-anchor Robin Roberts, former President Barack Obama sent a clear, but somewhat couched, warning signal to President Joe Biden.
Welcome to the month of October 2021. This month is chock full of anniversaries, birthdays and memories of days gone by.
Congratulations, Chicago. The city is celebrating the 150th anniversary of the Great Chicago Fire, although “celebrate” is not the best verb to use.
Charter schools, by their very nature, have governing boards made up of parents. They’re publicly funded, which requires them to follow general state education rules and keeps teachers in the state system, but the schools also are independent operationally from county school boards. South Carolina has approximately 75, which is an estimated 1% of the nation’s charter schools.
A president seen as not properly defending American security.