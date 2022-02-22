HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong will test its entire population of 7.5 million people for COVID-19 in March, the city’s leader said Tuesday, as it grapples with its worst outbreak driven by the omicron variant. The population will be tested three times in March, Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam said. Testing capacity will be boosted to 1 million a day or more.
Just In
OUR WORLD
Related to this story
Most Popular
As a pupil and practitioner of the Holy Writ, I’ve discovered that knowing and rightly divining the Bible is the key to knowing or fully understanding the origin of man. It would be impossible to expound on Black history or any history without consulting or referencing to Scriptures.
"Dirty tricks" was a term used to describe the behavior of operatives within the Nixon administration to smear the reputations of opponents and undermine the appeal of certain politicians. Fifty years ago, these dirty tricks included a false allegation that Sen. Henry "Scoop" Jackson (D-WA.) had fathered an illegitimate child with a 17-year-old girl and the break-in at Democratic National Committee headquarters at the Watergate complex in Washington, D.C., when Nixon aides and operatives attempted to find materials the Nixon team could use against his perceived "enemies."
Since the threat of being "canceled," shamed or otherwise erased from public discourse seems to be a mark of success in media work these days, congratulations, Joe Rogan! You truly have arrived.
You have often heard it said, or even said it yourself, “I don’t understand why this or that persistent habit occurs? It’s got to be something psychological.”
Here’s something a little different – a column packed with as many differing opinions as possible.
Most of us have a mental picture of the Middle East as heated desert with cultures in conflict, often violently, and so it can be. But NOT Haifa. Although I have been specifically to Haifa only once, I have explored through Northern Israel many times. Haifa is one of my favorites partly, I suppose, because of friends living there, and partly because of its outdoor life, its multicultural business buzz and its zest for life. It is a walking city and no desert in sight. Haifa is a beautiful small city of about 300,000 population, nestled between harbor and ocean running up and along a hill they call Mt. Carmel. And it has been there in some form for about 3,300 years.
Would you rather have an “Extreme Court” or a “Supreme Court?”
Encouragement: A building word, builds your self-esteem, helps you to grow emotionally and also helps you to be the best you can be.
Seems to me, as the old folks would say, an aluminum dipper delivered the best drink of water. You’d sink that dipper into a wooden bucket. And that wooden bucket had just been winched up from a hand-dug well. And when you drank well water it chilled the body and soul.