OUR WORLD
Virus Outbreak Hong Kong

Residents line up to get tested for the coronavirus at a temporary testing center despite the rain in Hong Kong. Hong Kong will test its entire population for COVID-19 in March, the city’s leader said Tuesday, as the city grapples with its worst outbreak driven by the omicron variant.

 Kin Cheung, Associated Press

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong will test its entire population of 7.5 million people for COVID-19 in March, the city’s leader said Tuesday, as it grapples with its worst outbreak driven by the omicron variant. The population will be tested three times in March, Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam said. Testing capacity will be boosted to 1 million a day or more.

