Unfortunately, newly elected Florence City Councilman Bryan Braddock learned the wrong lesson at the recent meeting. The decision to continue the mask requirement was a public health issue, not a political one, and his Democrat colleagues were correct to continue the ordinance.
Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, our economy has lost more than 22 million jobs. Congress has spent more than $6 trillion on various …
CLARENCE PAGE: In less than a second, a 13-year-old’s life is ended and a police officer must live with it
Heartbreaking. That description is undeniable in the otherwise controversial shooting death of 13-year-old Adam Toledo by Chicago police.
Now that election season is over (except for some local special elections), it is a great time to reflect on the votes that we cast at the bal…
The first question most people ask after mass shootings like the one last week at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis in which a 19-year-old male murdered eight people before taking his own life is “how did he get the gun?” He was known to authorities. A gun he previously owned was seized because he was believed to have mental problems.
Hello, dear friends. What a beautiful time of the year.
The guilty verdict against former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin on all counts was correct, based on the evidence, but the theatrics leading up to that trial and after the jurors had made their decision was outrageous.
In 2013, the U.S. Senate passed a resolution designating April 18 as National Lineworker Appreciation Day to honor lineworkers across the country for their vital role in maintaining and growing energy infrastructure, protecting public safety and keeping the lights on for communities.
On behalf of the Florence Tennis Association and the Florence tennis community, I would like thank the city of Florence and its Athletics and Sports Tourism Department for doing such a great job of maintaining our local public courts.
Perhaps like many of you, the recent Resurrection Weekend was seen as an opportunity to bring family members together who heretofore had been quarantined because of COVID-19 restrictions.