 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Our World
0 comments

Our World

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
our world

A woman prays at the Anointing Stone during the Palm Sunday procession at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in the Old City of Jerusalem. 

 Oded Balilty/AP Photo

Sunday was the beginning of Holy Week for the Orthodox and Eastern churches. In the Old City of Jerusalem, people went to pray at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, where many Christians believe Jesus was crucified, buried, and rose from the dead.

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Columnists

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Continue to wear your mask

Unfortunately, newly elected Florence City Councilman Bryan Braddock learned the wrong lesson at the recent meeting. The decision to continue the mask requirement was a public health issue, not a political one, and his Democrat colleagues were correct to continue the ordinance.

CAL THOMAS: Another mass shooting
Columnists

CAL THOMAS: Another mass shooting

The first question most people ask after mass shootings like the one last week at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis in which a 19-year-old male murdered eight people before taking his own life is “how did he get the gun?” He was known to authorities. A gun he previously owned was seized because he was believed to have mental problems.

CAL THOMAS: The Chauvin verdict
Columnists

CAL THOMAS: The Chauvin verdict

The guilty verdict against former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin on all counts was correct, based on the evidence, but the theatrics leading up to that trial and after the jurors had made their decision was outrageous.

Letters

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Powering through a pandemic – thank you

In 2013, the U.S. Senate passed a resolution designating April 18 as National Lineworker Appreciation Day to honor lineworkers across the country for their vital role in maintaining and growing energy infrastructure, protecting public safety and keeping the lights on for communities.

Letters

City’s maintenance of tennis courts appreciated

On behalf of the Florence Tennis Association and the Florence tennis community, I would like thank the city of Florence and its Athletics and Sports Tourism Department for doing such a great job of maintaining our local public courts.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert