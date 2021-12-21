 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by McLeod Health
Our World
0 Comments

Our World

  • 0
our world

A green pass protester keeps Vasile the dog warm inside his jacket during a protest in Bucharest, Romania.

 Andreea Alexandru/AP Photo

People in Romania turned out in front of the Palace of Parliament in Bucharest this week to protest against the the introduction of the COVID-19 "green certificate" in the workplace. One of the protesters took his dog. The authorities say the "green certificates," which would be required for people to go to work, is needed to limit coronavirus infections. 

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

LOUISE BLAIS: Bill threatens jobs in SC auto industry
Opinion

LOUISE BLAIS: Bill threatens jobs in SC auto industry

As acting consul general of Canada to South Carolina, I’ve seen firsthand the prosperity that comes from trade between the United States and Canada. Look no further than the auto industry. Through years of specialization and integration, our two countries now lead the world in producing cars, trucks and other vehicles. And as we fight climate change together, the U.S. and Canada are better positioned than nearly any other countries to become the global leaders in zero-emission vehicles production.

+2
TOM POLAND: Remembering smokehouses
Opinion

TOM POLAND: Remembering smokehouses

I wrote about old hand-dug wells not long ago. Many old wells had a companion nearby, smokehouses. I’ve written about these farm icons before, but a good topic always deserves more coverage. Smokehouses live in lore as fragrant places from which “came the sweetest smoke a man was ever to smell.” The late Harry Crews wrote that as he recalled his Uncle Alton’s smokehouse deep in South Georgia, down Bacon County way.

+2
CAL THOMAS: Restraint and the tornado tragedy
Opinion

CAL THOMAS: Restraint and the tornado tragedy

Some politicians and government officials can't let a crisis go to waste. In the matter of the tornadoes that devastated parts of Arkansas, Illinois, Kentucky, Tennessee and Missouri, restraint was called for, but went unanswered.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert