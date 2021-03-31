 Skip to main content
Hundreds of Mombasa residents pack a floating bridge from Mombasa's Likoni mainland to the Mombasa Island.

 Gideon Maundu/AP Photo

More than three hundred thousand people a day normally use the Likoni Ferry channel to cross from Mombasa's Likoni mainland to Mombasa Island. But the Mombasa County Covid-19 committee ordered all people to cross bt way of a recently constructed floating foot bridge. It is not exactly known how many people the floating bridge can sustain and some fear a disaster due to the high number of people crossing.

