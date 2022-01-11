Our World
This state Senate race is a very passionate one for both candidates and their supporters. But it is beginning to incite sides in the Republica…
When man abandoned it, the traffic diverted west, and the forest began to claim it. Today, sycamores, cedars, and oaks console it, and wind and water song replace the hum of tires. If you know when and where to look, you can glimpse this noble ruin of the South.
As tributes poured in from world leaders for Archbishop Desmond Tutu after the Nobel Peace Prize laureate died at age 90, so did some heated criticism.
Florence needs Jordan as senator
The conviction of Ghislaine Maxwell on five of six charges of recruiting and grooming teenage girls for sexual encounters with disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein is not and should not be the end of the story. While Maxwell has been held accountable for her actions, the men who engaged in these encounters with underage girls have not, at least not yet. There is speculation Maxwell could strike a bargain with the court for a reduced sentence if she releases the names and possible videos that Epstein shot of some of the men who traveled to his Caribbean island and New York home.
Vice President Kamala Harris denies people within the White House are trying to undermine her. When she appeared on CBS's Face the Nation, host Margaret Brennan asked Harris about gossip that she is being set up to fail. Harris responded: "No, I don't believe I'm being set up to fail. I'm vice president of the United States. Anything that I handle is because it's a tough issue and it couldn't be handled at some other level."
2021 marked the centennial anniversary of the Miss America pageant. Perhaps it was only fitting that Emma Broyles, a 21-year-old college student from Anchorage, became both the first contestant from Alaska and the first Korean American to win the national contest.
It was silly, but I was really hoping 2022 would be different.
It’s New Year’s again and time to hope for a happier future.
Episode 29: Richard Kyte and Scott Rada talk about the “Let’s Go Brandon” chant and what it says about us as a nation.