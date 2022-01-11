 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Our World
Our World

A road leads through the snow-covered Taunus forest near Frankfurt, Germany, on Tuesday.

 Michael Probst/AP Photo

Members of Europe's elite used to visit the Taunus mountain range in Germany to take advantage of its warm springs and mineral waters. The low mountains are covered in forests and just now, the forests are covered in snow.

