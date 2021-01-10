Related to this story
I am honored to have this chance to share with the voters of District 3 my vision for what their next Florence City Council member can accomplish.
It is with a happy heart that I see the political process in the “United States of America“ continues to work ... well, sort of!
I’ve known Robby Hill and his family for over 20 years. It has been a joy to watch him develop a thriving business right here in Florence, to see him serve on the Florence City Council and to serve with him on community projects.
House Democrats keep coming up with ideas that are bound to sink their already low approval ratings to new depths, possibly giving Republicans a majority in the 2022 election.
As we reached the end of 2020 – a year with a deadly pandemic, a crushing economic shutdown, brutal riots and a contested presidential election – it often feels as though things can’t get any worse.
So what’s a Republican U.S. senator from South Carolina supposed to do to keep MAGA-hat conservatives mollified? Particularly after voting against President Trump during certification of the presidential election that led a mob to storm the Capitol?
President Donald Trump is on his way out of the White House, but not much else seems as certain. If anything, 2020 will be remembered as a year that blurred the lines between fact and fantasy more than any other – and it could be a bipartisan trend.
How will Christmas 2020 be remembered?