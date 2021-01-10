 Skip to main content
With more than 2.4 million people, Vancouver is the most populous city in the province of British Columbia in western Canada. Its port on the Pacific Ocean is the country's largest and busiest. Vancouver is famous for its seafood, especially its salmon. 

