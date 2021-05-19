 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Our World
0 comments

Our World

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Heavy rains have swollen rivers in Brazil and flooded the homes of thousands of residents. Brazil is reported to be the most flood-prone country in Latin America. In Amazonas state, the civil defense secretariat said last week that the flood could become the biggest in a century and had already affected 350,000 people.

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Open carry law wouldn’t change much

In your May 10 edition of the Morning News, you carried a long editorial from the Times and Democrat in Orangeburg concerning the open carry of firearms bill. In this article, the writer makes it sound like, if the bill becomes law, South Carolina will be filled with gun-toting gun slingers.

CITIZEN COLUMN: Do Black lives matter to all Blacks?
Columnists

CITIZEN COLUMN: Do Black lives matter to all Blacks?

Ever since the Black Lives Matter Movement started to bring national attention to the unjustifiable killing of Blacks by some policemen, I have wanted to add some fuel to the fire by addressing another sector of our culture where senseless slayings of African Americans are taking place without an outcry or protest.

Columnists

CAL THOMAS: Signs of the times

Signs have been a part of Middle East lore dating back to biblical times. People in the region take them seriously, which is why the signs emanating from the Biden administration are having serious ramifications.

Columnists

CAL THOMAS: The Republican dilemma

Observing the ouster of Republican U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney from her House leadership position and her criticism of former president Donald Trump reminded me of a ’70s TV ad for Listerine mouthwash. The company attempted to use the product’s bad taste to its advantage. The ad said: “It’s got the taste people hate – twice a day.”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert