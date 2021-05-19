Heavy rains have swollen rivers in Brazil and flooded the homes of thousands of residents. Brazil is reported to be the most flood-prone country in Latin America. In Amazonas state, the civil defense secretariat said last week that the flood could become the biggest in a century and had already affected 350,000 people.
One of the most memorable dates for me in United States history is the Brown v. Board of Education of Topeka Supreme Court Decision in which the Supreme Court ruled that segregated schools are inherently unequal and therefore unconstitutional.
They don’t want to be told what to do, yet they hold public office to pass laws to let their people do just about whatever they want to do.
The month of May has been bittersweet. It began with Mother’s Day, and all things considered mine turned out really good.
Amid rising attacks against a line of academic debate called “critical race theory,” I was surprised to see a Black state lawmaker from Chicago’s West Side, La Shawn Ford, introduce a bill calling for its inclusion in police officer training.
In your May 10 edition of the Morning News, you carried a long editorial from the Times and Democrat in Orangeburg concerning the open carry of firearms bill. In this article, the writer makes it sound like, if the bill becomes law, South Carolina will be filled with gun-toting gun slingers.
Ever since the Black Lives Matter Movement started to bring national attention to the unjustifiable killing of Blacks by some policemen, I have wanted to add some fuel to the fire by addressing another sector of our culture where senseless slayings of African Americans are taking place without an outcry or protest.
May, 2021, is the 75th birthday of the Baby Boom. Now, I don’t know for sure, but it’s possible that I was the very first baby boomer, having been born in May, 1946.
Signs have been a part of Middle East lore dating back to biblical times. People in the region take them seriously, which is why the signs emanating from the Biden administration are having serious ramifications.
South Carolina, one of 24 states that continues to allow executions, hasn’t been able to carry one out for the past decade because it hasn’t had access to lethal injection drugs.
Observing the ouster of Republican U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney from her House leadership position and her criticism of former president Donald Trump reminded me of a ’70s TV ad for Listerine mouthwash. The company attempted to use the product’s bad taste to its advantage. The ad said: “It’s got the taste people hate – twice a day.”