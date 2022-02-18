More than 280 people were evacuated after a fire started on a ferry in the Ionian Sea near the island of Corfu, Greece. The ferry was headed to southern Italy, authorities said. Rescue specialists pulled out two truck drivers who had been stranded inside the boat for over 15 hours, but 11 other people were missing
As a pupil and practitioner of the Holy Writ, I’ve discovered that knowing and rightly divining the Bible is the key to knowing or fully understanding the origin of man. It would be impossible to expound on Black history or any history without consulting or referencing to Scriptures.
Around this time of year, it seems every store I enter is full of heart-covered cards, rose bouquets or some other symbol of love. Whether it’s a spouse, significant other, friend, child or grandchild, it looks like the important people in our lives will be getting some special treatment on Valentine’s Day.
Would you rather have an “Extreme Court” or a “Supreme Court?”
Most of us have a mental picture of the Middle East as heated desert with cultures in conflict, often violently, and so it can be. But NOT Haifa. Although I have been specifically to Haifa only once, I have explored through Northern Israel many times. Haifa is one of my favorites partly, I suppose, because of friends living there, and partly because of its outdoor life, its multicultural business buzz and its zest for life. It is a walking city and no desert in sight. Haifa is a beautiful small city of about 300,000 population, nestled between harbor and ocean running up and along a hill they call Mt. Carmel. And it has been there in some form for about 3,300 years.
Here’s something a little different – a column packed with as many differing opinions as possible.
"Dirty tricks" was a term used to describe the behavior of operatives within the Nixon administration to smear the reputations of opponents and undermine the appeal of certain politicians. Fifty years ago, these dirty tricks included a false allegation that Sen. Henry "Scoop" Jackson (D-WA.) had fathered an illegitimate child with a 17-year-old girl and the break-in at Democratic National Committee headquarters at the Watergate complex in Washington, D.C., when Nixon aides and operatives attempted to find materials the Nixon team could use against his perceived "enemies."
The orchestra is quiet, as winter holds the conductor’s baton. Still, a song comes to mind. “California Dreamin' ” where much is brown and gray—every shade of brown and gray you can imagine. Yet, if you know where to look, you’ll see fluorescent green aquatic plants and British soldier lichens wearing red.
Late one night I had a dream
About America’s partisan divide,
Encouragement: A building word, builds your self-esteem, helps you to grow emotionally and also helps you to be the best you can be.
You have often heard it said, or even said it yourself, “I don’t understand why this or that persistent habit occurs? It’s got to be something psychological.”