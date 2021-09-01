 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Our World
0 Comments

Our World

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
our world

A sheep leaps from a truck for this weekend's annual Soldier Hollow Classic Sheepdog Championship.

 Rick Bowmer/AP Photo

A herd of sheep was unloaded this week at the Soldier Hollow Nordic Center in preparation for the 2021 Soldier Hollow Classic Sheepdog Championship, which runs today through Monday in Midway, Utah. The annual competition tests the herding skills of some of the world's most highly trained border collies and their handlers.

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Don’t rename Fort Lee

For three generations, my brothers, nephews, other family members and I have served in the military, protecting this country. We have always felt it was our duty, part of the price for living in a free democracy.

Letters

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Our social studies standards are an embarrassment

We need new history standards in South Carolina and a better approach to creating them. As our children and grandchildren return to public schools across the Palmetto State, their history instruction will be governed by a new set of social studies standards that do not mention George Washington, Robert E. Lee, Susan B. Anthony or Martin Luther King Jr. In fact, they do not mention the names of most of America’s top historical figures or events. The new standards were not developed by a panel of subject matter experts but primarily by educrats.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert