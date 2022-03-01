NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Revelers decked out in traditional purple, green and gold came out to party on Fat Tuesday in New Orleans’ first full-dress Mardi Gras since 2020. The fun includes back-to-back parades across the city and marches through the French Quarter and beyond, with masks against COVID-19 required only in indoor public spaces. Parade routes are shorter than usual, because there aren't enough police for the standard ones, even with officers working 12-hour shifts as they always do on Mardi Gras and the days leading up to the end of the Carnival season. But with COVID-19 hospitalizations and case numbers falling worldwide and 92% of the city's adults at least partly vaccinated, parades and other festivities are back on after a season without them.
My brothers and sisters, I approach you today on these three topics with profound love and sensitivity. I realize that for various reasons, some of us find the topics controversial along racial, political, faith based, and other lines, which contribute to the racial divide that exists in the United States of America today.
As a pupil and practitioner of the Holy Writ, I’ve discovered that knowing and rightly divining the Bible is the key to knowing or fully understanding the origin of man. It would be impossible to expound on Black history or any history without consulting or referencing to Scriptures.
When I hear some determined soul say “wild horses couldn’t pull me away” thoughts race through my mind. First, I think of Muscle Shoals, Alabama. You’d think it’d be Mussel Shoals as mussels and waterways go together, but no, it’s Muscle Shoals. Why do I think of Muscle Shoals? Because that’s where the Rolling Stones recorded their big hit, “Wild Horses.”
It’s still easy to visualize Paul Farmer walking across the quad at Duke University on a blustery day. He wore a navy wool coat pulled tight against his wiry frame. He leaned forward, energetically pushing into the cold.
It was poignantly appropriate that the news of P.J. O'Rourke's death was broken by a tweet from his friend Peter Sagal, host of the Chicago-based NPR quiz show "Wait, Wait, Don't Tell Me," where O'Rourke had been a frequent panelist.
Having left inflation unchecked for so long, the challenge now for the White House and the Federal Reserve Board is keeping soaring prices from overwhelming family budgets without triggering a recession. It’s a delicate balance. Are they up to the challenge?
Here’s something a little different – a column packed with as many differing opinions as possible.
The orchestra is quiet, as winter holds the conductor’s baton. Still, a song comes to mind. “California Dreamin' ” where much is brown and gray—every shade of brown and gray you can imagine. Yet, if you know where to look, you’ll see fluorescent green aquatic plants and British soldier lichens wearing red.
Would you rather have an “Extreme Court” or a “Supreme Court?”
Since the threat of being "canceled," shamed or otherwise erased from public discourse seems to be a mark of success in media work these days, congratulations, Joe Rogan! You truly have arrived.