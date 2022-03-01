 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
OUR WORLD
OUR WORLD

Mardi Gras

Members of the Zulu Tramps dance at the Krewe of Zulu parade during Mardi Gras on Tuesday in New Orleans.  

 Gerald Herbert, Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Revelers decked out in traditional purple, green and gold came out to party on Fat Tuesday in New Orleans’ first full-dress Mardi Gras since 2020. The fun includes back-to-back parades across the city and marches through the French Quarter and beyond, with masks against COVID-19 required only in indoor public spaces. Parade routes are shorter than usual, because there aren't enough police for the standard ones, even with officers working 12-hour shifts as they always do on Mardi Gras and the days leading up to the end of the Carnival season. But with COVID-19 hospitalizations and case numbers falling worldwide and 92% of the city's adults at least partly vaccinated, parades and other festivities are back on after a season without them.

