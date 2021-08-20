Our World
More than 10,000 South Carolinians have died in the past year and a half from COVID-19. With the availability of incredibly effective vaccines and the common-sense step of wearing masks in crowded places, we have the tools to win the COVID War.
When I hear stories about illness, I often imagine that I am the physician for the sick person being described. So when I read about people who decline the opportunity to be vaccinated against COVID-19, I envision them sitting with me in one of my exam rooms.
Dear constituents of Florence and Marion counties-S.C. House 61:
Accomplices
I watched Gov. Henry McMaster's most recent news conference on the current outbreak of the novel coronavirus with great interest, and I couldn…
In Saturday’s edition of the Morning News, a letter to the editor conveyed inaccuracies about Francis Marion University, Florence-Darlington T…
The left is truly dumbing down America’s kids.
Opinion: In a rational world, vaccinations would be among the many issues we could be expected to discuss publicly.
It’s time to get medical facts that are not on talking points. The article of Aug. 3 reprinted on page A8 in the Morning News from the L.A. Times listed myths and facts about COVID. Simply reverse the columns for more accuracy.
I read with enthusiasm about the new Florence football stadiums in the Morning News, and I am truly happy and appreciate the efforts of all involved in bringing these much-needed improvements to our schools.