Our World
Our World

our world

Holiday makers watch a water-dumping aircraft filling its tanks in Sainte-Maxime, southern France.

 Daniel Cole, AP Photo

A wildfire near the French Riviera killed at least one person as it raged through forests this week. And for people relaxing on the beach in Sainte-Maxime, the fire brought something different to watch — a plane scooping water from the sea to dump on the fire.

