The Pegasus World Cup International Stakes race was run Saturday Saturday at Gulfstream Park in Hallandale Beach, Florida, with $2,942,000 at stake. A 5-year-old horse from Maryland named Knicks Go won the event, his fourth straight race victory. A news story said "Knicks Go has morphed from a horse who couldn't win to one who can't lose since" since moving into trainer Brad Cox's barn last year.