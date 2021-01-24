 Skip to main content
Our World
Our World

our world

Joel Rosario celebrates after Knicks Go won the Pegasus World Cup Invitational horse race. 

 Marta Lavandier/AP Photo

The Pegasus World Cup International Stakes race was run Saturday Saturday at Gulfstream Park in Hallandale Beach, Florida, with $2,942,000 at stake. A 5-year-old horse from Maryland named Knicks Go won the event, his fourth straight race victory. A news story said "Knicks Go has morphed from a horse who couldn't win to one who can't lose since" since moving into trainer Brad Cox's barn last year.

